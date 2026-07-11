The Pentagon released a whole new batch of files related to UFOs on Friday, containing 40 files, including 19 videos.

It marks the fourth batch of files related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), which were previously, and more commonly, known as UFOs.

As well as the videos, the batch also included 14 documents, four audio files and three images. They include reports from agencies including the Pentagon, NASA, CIA, FBI and Energy Department. The records span from 1948 to 2025.

It comes just two months after the first files were rolled out, at the beginning of May. The second came just weeks later, with the third being released a month ago.

Advert

However, the new ones, which have been released on the Pentagon's UFO website, have been described as the 'clearest footage yet'.

The Pentagon released videos of a 'star shaped object' over the Yellow Sea (US Department of War)

One video in particular, showed what looked like a 'star shaped anomaly' which was seen over the Yellow Sea last year. The report was submitted by the United States Indo-Pacific Command. The exact nature or cause has not been determined.

A transcript from 1949 was released, from a physicists and scientists conference in New Mexico. It's said that they examined reports of 'green fireballs' that had been seen. A leading physicists acknowledged that these did not 'fit any known natural explanation.'

Back to the present day, and one 2019 report, called a 'range fouler reporting form,' - "a standardized reporting form the U.S. Navy uses to record the circumstances surrounding an unauthorized intrusion into controlled airspace during active military operations or training," the Penatgon state.

The files were the fourth batch released - DOW-UAP-PR100, YELLOW SEA, 2023 (U.S. Dept. of War/CBS News)

Within this, one form came from a military aviator, describing an object he'd seen, in which he penned: "In between mission sorties, I noticed an object with flight characteristics unlike anything I had seen in my 28 years of performing for the USAF and Navy.

"A small object was below us and appeared to be traveling in a straight line opposite our direction at high speed. I tracked it for ~10-15 seconds before we turned on the recorder to provide the attached video," the account continued.

They said the object appeared to be 'rectangular' and those 'with equal or more experience' were also unsure on what the 'object could be'.

On the files, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said: "These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it's time the American people see it for themselves."

The site hit 340 MILLION hits in 12 hours Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trump penned on Truth Social: “Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves. 'WHAT IS GOING ON?' Have Fun and Enjoy!”