The Pentagon has released a new batch of UFO documents and footage, and some of what is in there is genuinely difficult to explain.

The latest release, the third since the US government began a wave of new disclosures last month, includes 53 documents, 10 images, six videos, and three NASA audio recordings gathered from the CIA, FBI, NASA, and the Department of Defense.

The videos show orb-like objects moving through the sky, while a number of images offer artistic interpretations of reported sightings based on eyewitness accounts.

All files have been uploaded to the Pentagon's official UFO website.

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Unlike previous releases, which were dominated by military footage, several of the new videos feature eyewitness footage collected by the FBI, alongside detailed accounts from the people who filmed them.

What's in the latest UFO releases?

One video, titled Northeastern Orb Sighting, captures footage from July 2025 showing two bright lights moving through the sky.

2 GIANT red orbs on video just release by The Pentagon 👽🛸



Incredible video in The White House UFO Files drop 3 👀



FBI-UAP-PR004, “Northeastern Orb Sighting,” 2025



In July 2025, at approximately 2100 local time in the northeastern United States, an eyewitness observed an… pic.twitter.com/8vQIl2kFyt — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) June 12, 2026

sky.

According to the FBI's interviews with witnesses, the orbs moved silently and smoothly, appearing to travel in tandem as though flying in formation or tethered together.

The Pentagon just declassified this ORB video 👽🛸



FBI-UAP-PR003, “Orbs Over the Pond,” 2024



This video is part of The White House UFO Files drop 3



In October 2024, at approximately 1851 local time in the northeastern United States, an eyewitness observed a light source below… pic.twitter.com/jmGS8Foofa — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) June 12, 2026





A second video, Orbs Over the Pond, documents an encounter from October 2024 that took place within 25 miles of the first sighting.

The footage shows a light source hovering above a pond at an estimated distance of 2,700 feet.

The Pentagon described it as resembling a plasma-like sphere that intermittently changed shape and luminosity, at times appearing to separate into smaller luminous points.

A secondary light hovered just above the water's surface and did not appear consistent with a reflection. The object remained stationary for approximately 45 minutes before vanishing.

Perhaps the most strange account come from a series of events in the western United States over two days in October 2023, witnessed by five federal law enforcement special agents who each provided their accounts to the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

One agent described seeing weird lights moving in groups miles away. Another reported red lights that accelerated instantly and manoeuvred with perfect, smooth coordination into a horizontal formation.

Most striking of all is the account from the witness identified as Witness 4, who described smaller orbs appearing to be hatched from a larger, very bright orange light on multiple occasions, losing count after five occurrences.

Witness 3 compared the discharged orbs to grapes being expelled from a basketball, and recalled their partner turning to them and asking: "Are you seeing this?"

Federal agents who witnessed the encounters describe lights moving in perfect formation, plasma-like spheres changing shape, and smaller orbs expelled 'like grapes from a basketball' (Getty stock image)

A 1952 CIA cover-up recommendation

The release also includes historical documents that raise questions of their own. Among them is a report from a CIA panel convened in 1952 and 1953 called the Scientific Advisory Panel on Unidentified Flying Objects. The panel concluded that flying saucers posed no physical threat, but recommended an official policy of debunking UFOs to strip the subject of its mystery, warning that widespread public fascination could be exploited by foreign adversaries.

Other documents cover a 2008 CIA report of a UFO sighting above Harare International Airport in Zimbabwe, which was transmitted directly to the White House Situation Room.

The object was described as disc-like with a hollow centre and a series of rotating lights on its underside, and its presence put the surrounding area on high alert. Analysts at the time could not determine whether it was a foreign reconnaissance device or something else entirely.

A 2022 sighting near Colorado Springs, Colorado, describes a potato-shaped object with a creamy, whitish opalescent colour that appeared somewhat translucent with a slight shimmer.

An intelligence analysis assessed with low confidence that it may have been caused by sunlight reflecting off snow on Cheyenne Mountain, but the case officially remains unresolved.

The disclosures were prompted by an executive order signed by President Trump earlier this year,mandating the Pentagon to release more UFO-related documents.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the releases demonstrate the administration's commitment to what he called unprecedented transparency.