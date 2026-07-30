Woman whose nose collapsed due to rare condition shares story behind her magnetic prosthetics

What started as a routine playful moment with her pet dog eventually turned into a life-altering medical emergency for Worcestershire resident Jayne Hardman.

Back in 2012, her pet dog accidentally headbutted her in the face, causing her nose to swell and bleed heavily. While minor injuries typically heal within days, Jayne’s swelling persisted for months.

After a battery of specialist visits, doctors delivered a shocking diagnosis: the physical trauma had triggered a dormant case of granulomatosis with polyangiitis (formerly known as Wegener’s granulomatosis), a rare autoimmune condition that causes inflammation of the blood vessels.

Initially, Jayne wasn't put on the best treatment for her condition, and over the next few years, the condition aggressively attacked the tissue and cartilage in her facial cavity.

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“It was basically necrotising—it was eating away so that my septum crumbled and went, and my nose started to fall into my face,” Jayne shared during a recent episode of This Morning.

“Over a period of a couple of years, it went from being swollen to completely flat.”

“I walked around like that for about 18 months, two years. Leaving the house was incredibly difficult because every time you go out, people would stare at you,” she said.

“People would ask you incredibly intrusive questions, very rude questions.”

By 2017, the damage was irreversible. Left with no alternative, surgeons performed a complete surgical removal of her remaining nasal structure to stop the spread of infection.

Six weeks after the surgery, she was given her prosthetic nose. “I just look normal again,” she said. “When you’ve got a facial difference, it’s incredibly hard to go out and face the world.”

A Magnetic Solution

To reconstruct her profile without undergoing multi-stage skin graft surgeries, doctors fitted Jayne with three titanium implants screwed directly into her facial bones.

These titanium posts work with small, powerful magnets embedded inside custom silicone prosthetic noses, allowing her to snap her nose into place every morning.

The prosthetics—crafted by prosthetists who took direct molds of real noses—were customized down to every detail, including pores and subtle skin undertones.

Over time, Jayne expanded her prosthetics collection to fit different seasons and occasions:

Summer & Winter Shades: Tanned versions matched to her skin when she spends time in the sun, as well as paler winter options.

Tanned versions matched to her skin when she spends time in the sun, as well as paler winter options. The "Drunk Nose": A custom version crafted with a slightly redder, pinker hue to match her flush complexion whenever she has a glass of wine.

Jayne now wears a number of interchangeable noses to suit her mood (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Reclaiming Confidence and Senses

Beyond restoring her physical appearance, the removal of the diseased tissue restored two crucial senses Jayne had lost for five years: her ability to smell and taste.

Before receiving her prosthetics, Jayne admitted she avoided leaving the house and struggled to look in the mirror.

Today, she regularly shares her experience to raise awareness about vasculitis and remove the social stigma around facial prosthetics.

“I hated the way I looked and couldn’t look anyone in the eye,” Jayne reflected. “Now, I’m loving life again. My prosthetics gave me my freedom back.”

What is Wegener’s Granulomatosis (GPA)?

Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA)—formerly known as Wegener’s granulomatosis—is a rare, non-contagious autoimmune disorder affecting roughly 3 in every 100,000 people.

It is a form of vasculitis, a condition where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own blood vessels, causing chronic inflammation, swelling, and restricted blood flow.

Because it most aggressively targets small blood vessels in the upper respiratory tract, sinuses, lungs, and kidneys, early symptoms often mimic a stubborn cold or severe sinus infection.

Left unchecked, the persistent inflammation produces mass-like clusters of immune cells called granulomas, which can destroy nearby bone and cartilage—frequently leading to septal perforation or total nasal collapse.

How is it treated?

Treatment for GPA focuses on calming the overactive immune system, stopping blood vessel inflammation, and preventing organ damage.

Management begins with high-dose corticosteroids alongside targeted biologics like Rituximab or immunosuppressants such as Cyclophosphamide to rapidly induce disease remission.

Once inflammation is under control, patients transition into a multi-year maintenance phase using milder medications—including Azathioprine or Methotrexate—to prevent frequent relapses.

Finally, because the condition can leave behind permanent structural damage even after it becomes dormant, secondary care often includes preventative antibiotics, organ monitoring, or reconstructive procedures and custom prosthetics to restore function and appearance, just like the ones that help to give Jayne her life and confidence back.



