Woman whose nose collapsed due to rare condition shares story behind her magnetic prosthetics
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Woman whose nose collapsed due to rare condition shares story behind her magnetic prosthetics

After a rare condition caused her nose to deteriorate and require amputation, Jayne Hardman rebuilt her confidence with custom prosthetics

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Health

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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