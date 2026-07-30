FIFA's controversial plan for 2030 World Cup explained as 96 countries announce boycott
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FIFA's controversial plan for 2030 World Cup explained as 96 countries announce boycott

All 55 European football nations have agreed to boycott the World Cup alongside strong opposition from 41 CONCACAF nations

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Topics: Sport, World Cup, Football

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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