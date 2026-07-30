A previous winner of the lottery has issued his advice to the mystery Mega Millions winner in Florida who's won a whopping $800 million, including how to play an unspoken 'race'.

The unknown ticket holder became a multi-millionaire earlier this week after drawing the winning numbers of 34, 48, 49, 59, 70, and the gold Mega Ball (12).

The winning lottery ticket was sold at a Wawa in Bradenton, Florida, while the individual who made the life-changing purchase is yet to be identified.

Timothy Schultz, lottery winner and host of Dreams & Fortune podcast, is a past winner of the lottery having claimed a $28 million jackpot when he was just 21 years old.

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While the money was life-changing, winning the lottery did have some downsides Tim never expected.

First of all, his circle of friends shrank considerably after the win, as he began questioning whether his new acquaintances were just there for his money.

So, what advice does Tim have for the Florida Mega Millions winner?

One lucky winner has won big in the Mega Millions (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

He explained to UNILAD: "My first piece of advice? Don’t cash the ticket tomorrow just because you can. Everyone thinks winning the lottery is a race to collect the money. It’s not. It’s a race to make good decisions.

"Secure the ticket, tell as few people as possible, and build a team before you claim. An experienced estate attorney and financial advisers can help you determine the best way to claim the prize, including options that may help protect privacy."

Tim added: "The first person I’d trust is a good attorney. The last person I’d trust is the cousin I haven’t heard from in fifteen years.

"And yes, celebrate. Just do it quietly until the ticket is secure and the plan is in place."

The winner of the Florida Mega Millions remains anonymous and Tim would not be surprised if it stays that way.

"If they have the option, I wouldn’t be surprised if they try to stay as private as possible, at least in the beginning," he said.

"I’ve interviewed winners who’ve happily gone public, but I’ve also spoken with others who wanted nothing more than a quiet life.

"A jackpot this big doesn’t just change your bank account. It changes how people see you."

Tim was just 21 when he won the lottery (Supplied)

The lottery winner went on to say that he hopes the Mega Millions winner is receiving 'good advice' behind the scenes if they're hoping to protect their identity.

Tim added to UNILAD: "Once your name is out there, you can’t put that genie back in the bottle."

Well, due to the Florida Statute 24.1051, the Mega Millions jackpot winner could soon be unmasked because of the state's 90-day temporary anonymity rule.

According to Barnes Walker Law Firm, the law 'gives winners of prizes $250,000 or more a 90-day public records exemption for their name.'

Once the three-month period passes, 'your name is 100% public record' and 'anyone who files a request can get it'.

The 90 days only start once the winner has claimed the eye-watering prize at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.