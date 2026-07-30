Powerball millionaire warns of unspoken 'race' Florida Mega Millions winner must now run
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Powerball millionaire warns of unspoken 'race' Florida Mega Millions winner must now run

Timothy Schultz has urged the lottery winner to 'tell as few people as possible'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/ Timothy Schultz

Topics: Lottery, Money

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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