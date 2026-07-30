US issues unusual travel warning for European vacation hotspot

The U.S. State Department have issued an update for citizens heading to Belgium on their vacation this year.

Travel advisory reports state the risk and recommended precautions for citizens in each country, and range from Level 1 to 4.

Belgium, which is generally seen as a 'safe' tourist spot for travellers around the world, has been placed at Level 2, 'exercise increased caution' for over 20 years.

However, in a new update this week, the State Department have issued subsections 'crime, terrorism and unrest'.

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Within the crime section, they state that 'petty crime' is common in the country, including 'purse snatching and pickpocketing'. Foreigners are also warned that most crimes against them are 'crimes of opportunity'.

Millions of travelers have already visited the country this year (Getty Stock Image)

Under unrest, they state: "Large-scale, generally peaceful demonstrations related to the local political situation may occur. Demonstrations may disrupt transportation and other essential services."

They also state that there is 'risk of terrorist violence' in the country.

Those travelling to the European country are being told to follow a number of recommendations, including staying alert when in tourist spots, and to avoid demonstrations and crowds.

Citizens travelling to the hotspot have been told to review the Travel Guidance for Belgium, for top tips on how to stay safe.

Other European countries placed under Level 2 include France, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Changes to travel advisories can happen are continuously reviewed by authorities, and changes can happen imminently, depending on conditions at the time. However, it is not certain why these changes were made on July 24.

With many historical tourist attractions, including Brussels' Grand-Place and Bruges' medieval canals, there's no wonder millions of people across the globe visit each year. In fact, last year, the country had its busiest ever year for tourism. It's looking pretty busy already this year too, with Brussels airport already seeing 11.7 million passengers in the first few months.

The European hotspot welcomes millions of tourists each year (Image: Getty Stock)

Just last month, Americans planning to travel to St Lucia were also told to 'exercise increased caution' due to crime. Prior, it was placed at Level 1, where tourists can 'exercise normal precautions'. Here, Americans are said to make up 50% of the tourist base.

What do the Travel Advisory levels mean?

The US provides an over view of the level of advisory in each country, ranging from one to four. But what do these mean?

Level 1 - Exercise normal precautions.

Level 2 - Exercise increased caution, which is what St. Lucia currently falls in.

Level 3 - Reconsider travel. Citizens planning to travel to any area with a Level 3 are told they should 'heavily re-evaluate' due to safety and security risks.

Level 4 - This is the highest level, and citizens are told not to travel to any of these areas due to extreme risk to personal safety, health, or life. Countries currently at Level 4 include, but are not limited to: Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, North Korea and Ukraine.



