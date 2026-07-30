New poll reveals what Trump supporters really think about him since returning to White House
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New poll reveals what Trump supporters really think about him since returning to White House

Just 28 percent of Americans agree with Trump's handling of the war in Iran

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Eric Lee/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics, Money, Iran

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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