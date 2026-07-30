Republicans have made their feelings towards Trump loud and clear in the results of a new poll, as the president grows more unpopular among his party than ever before.

Trump's approval ratings hit a record low earlier this month following America's 250th birthday celebrations, but a new poll has revealed that even Republican support for the president has hit rock bottom.

The research, conducted by CNN with SSRS, confirmed that 78 percent of his party's supporters approve of the job Trump is currently doing, with the Iran war and the cost of living pressures cited as key factors behind the decline.

And while a 78 percent approval is still the majority of the party, it's a notable shift.

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Trump has previously acknowledged the impact of the war on the economy, but told reporters in May: "I don’t think about Americans’ financial situations.

"I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon."

The poll also revealed Trump's overall approval rating among Americans, which currently stands at just 34 percent, while also breaking down public opinion across a range of key issues.

Trump's approval ratings among republicans has fallen to an all-time low. (CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The study outlines that just 25 percent of Americans approve of Trump's handling of inflation, and 21 percent approve of his handling of gas prices.

Among Republicans, however, views on these issues are much more evenly split.

In his party, 57 percent approve of his handling of inflation, while just 48 percent agree with his handling of gas prices, with the current average across the country standing at $4.09 per gallon, as per the US Energy Information Administration.

But one key metric in particular stood out - 73 percent of Americans accused Trump of not prioritizing the top issues facing the country.

People across the US and around the world are continuing to feel the financial strain of rising grocery, energy, and fuel costs as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz persist.

And although governments may declare the route open, shipowners make the final call based on the threat to their vessels and the safety of their crews, as per CNBC.

Commercial shipping companies navigating the Strait of Hormuz continue to face attacks and uncertain safety conditions.

Just 28 percent of Americans agree with the president's handling of the war in Iran. (Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

According to the latest poll, just 28 percent of Americans, including 66 percent of Republicans, approve of Trump’s handling of the Iran war.

On Monday (July 27), however, Trump expressed his optimism for an end to the war, noting that there had been 'friendly negotiations' in recent days.

Telling reporters aboard Air Force One, he said: "I think there's a good chance that something could happen."

However, the POTUS warned that his administration wouldn't be afraid to 'go back to doing what we were doing' before the pause in fighting, if the latest negotiations fall flat.

Speaking with the BBC, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly noted that the US military 'has more than enough munitions, ammo, and stockpiles to serve all of President Trump's strategic goals and beyond, and Operation Epic Fury has exposed what happens when you mess with the United States'.

Operation Epic Fury was the codename given to the Iran war by the US government when strikes began.