Donald Trump has promised to make the US that 'no nation has has ever seen before' ahead of the country's 250th anniversary on July 4.

The president, who celebrated his own special birthday recently with a UFC event, was speaking at at the opening ceremony of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall on Wednesday evening.

Trump spoke to the nation in front of the Washington Monument, where he promised an 'economic boom' would be on the horizon.

"We are beginning the most unforgettable birthday party any country has ever seen," Trump said.

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"This evening, it's my honor to officially kick off the celebration with the Great American State Fair.

"America's 250th year is set for an economic boom, the likes of which no nation has ever seen before."

Trump went on to claim that gas prices across America would drop amid continued negotiants to bring an end to the war in Iran.

Trump kicked off America's birthday celebrations (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The president continued: "Today we have the largest economy on earth, we have the strongest military on earth, we have the most powerful technology on earth, we have the greatest culture on earth, and above all, we have the greatest people on earth."

Speaking further of the situation in Iran and the Middle East, Trump said: "For the first time in 3,000 years, we are finally going to have peace in the Middle East."

Much of Trump's cabinet were present at the event, including Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, FBI Director Kash Patel, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

The rally on the National Mall marked the starts of weeks long festivities celebrating America's 250th birthday.

"Tonight, as we stand on the edge of our 250th year of independence, I am thrilled to declare that America is back," the president said.

Trump stated 'America is back' (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"A short time ago we were a dead country. We were dead. Now we're the hottest country anywhere in the world, we're respected by everybody."

Congress has reportedly allocated a whopping $150m in federal funds for America's birthday celebration, with Trump stating 'the greatest show of all' would be coming on Independence Day.

A display of 860,000 fireworks will also fill the skies of Washington DC on July 4 in a show run by Freedom 250, Trump's public-private partnership company.

The show's organisers have been tasked with beating the Philippines' record for the largest fireworks display ever, according to a report by USA Today.