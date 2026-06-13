As Donald Trump prepares to celebrate his big 8-0, he's revealed exactly what he wants for his big day.

The President turns 80 tomorrow, Sunday June 14, and he'll be celebrating in a rather unique way.

He'll be at the White House South Lawn, to witness a $60 million UFC bare knuckle match n a mesh-framed cage, which he says is also 'a great way to kick off the 250th anniversary of American independence'.

Despite the big event, Trump who was the oldest person in history to become President when he was elected for a second time at 78, is not happy about his upcoming age.

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Speaking to Dr. Mehemet Oz in the Oval Office just days before his big day, the POTUS said: “You don't have to wish me happy birthday because I'm not happy about that birthday that I'm having."

Donald Trump turns 80 this week (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"That's a number that I never thought really too much about. It's not a number I like, but I'm here, nevertheless."

Elsewhere, in the Oval Office on June 10, Trump was asked by a reporter what he wants for his birthday, other than other than peace in the Middle East, the Independent reports.

He the responded: “Well, I’ll go a step bigger…peace for the world, OK?”​

“Peace for the world. Middle East? Yes. Peace for the whole world.”​

However, that same day, it was confirmed on X by the U.S. Central Command that: "forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction.

"The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression," the post read.

Trump made a similar comment during the New Year (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the POTUS issued a stark warning to Iran after they shot down a US military helicopter patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," he wrote on Truth Social.

"There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack."

It's not the first time Trump has made a comment about wanting World Peace.

At the start of the New Year, Trump hosted a New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, where he was asked by a reporter if he had a New Years Resolution.

"I have, he said. Peace. Peace on Earth," he responded as he stood hand in hand with the First Lady, and his wife, Melania Trump.







