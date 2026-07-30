Mackenzie Shirilla’s legal team asks Ohio Supreme Court for new trial alleging altered coroner’s report
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Mackenzie Shirilla’s legal team asks Ohio Supreme Court for new trial alleging altered coroner’s report

Following the viral Netflix documentary The Crash, attorneys for the convicted teen are claiming her rights were violated

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Crime, Ohio, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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