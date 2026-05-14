Mackenzie Shirilla, whose actions left her boyfriend and his friend dead in 2022, faced a scathing five-word accusation from a judge as she was handed two concurrent life sentences for their murders.

The case surrounding Shirilla is detailed in Netflix's new documentary, The Crash, which features interviews with those attached to the case which shocked the world in 2022.

Shirilla had been just 17 years old, driving home from a party with her boyfriend, Dom, and his friend, Davion, when she crashed her Toyota Camry at 100mph into a brick building in Strongsville, Ohio.

Dom and Davion did not survive, and the crash left Shirilla with serious injuries, including a lacerated liver and kidney, and her tricep muscle detached from her bicep.

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However, after investigating the scene and the black box that was in the car at the time of the crash, investigators came to believe Shirilla had crashed the car on purpose.

Shirilla was described by the judge as 'hell on wheels' (Netflix)

Netflix's new documentary assesses CCTV footage which appears to show the teenager turning carefully while driving prior to the crash - a move at odds with the loss of control it would take to crash a car at 100mph, with no use of the brake.

Shirilla was ultimately charged with murder, which led her to facing Judge Nancy Russo; a judge who described the teenager as 'literal hell on wheels'.

After reviewing the case, Russo accused Shirilla's actions of being five things: "controlled, methodical, deliberate, intentional and purposeful.”

"This was not reckless driving. This was murder. The video clearly shows the purpose and intent of the defendant. She chose a course of death and destruction that day," the judge said.

Shirilla was sentenced to two life sentences (Netflix)

Explaining her sentence of two 15 years-to-life sentences, Russo added at the time: "I understand that the pain in this room wants me to impose the harshest sentence, but I don't believe that would be the appropriate sentence, because I do believe that Mackenzie won't be out in 15 years."

The crash left two families without their sons, with Dom's father, Frank Russo, sharing in the Netflix documentary the last text he received from his son, at 2:53am the day he died.

"Love you dad," the text read.

Meanwhile, Davion's father Scott admits in The Crash that he has 'the capacity for forgiveness', but he just wants 'to know the truth of what happened that night'.

"I would be eternally grateful for (Mackenzie) to actually tell us how those last few moments were," he said.

For her part, Shirilla has maintained her innocence in the case.

The Crash is available to stream on Netflix from May 15.