Survivor Greece pulled off air after contestant suffers horrific accident

Reality series Survivor Greece has been suspended after one of the contestants suffered a horrifying injury.

Stavros Floros, 21, had been spearfishing while taking a break form filming the Greek TV show on May 10, but a boat full of tourists 'accidentally struck him' in the water.

Floros, a beekeeper, had been taking part in filming for the show in the Dominican Republic, but was caught up in the boat's propellor.

This resulted in his left leg being amputated below the knee, as well as causing significant injuries to his right ankle according to the Toronto Sun.

Advert

Skai TV has now confirmed that broadcasts of the show are now being suspended until the incident is 'fully investigated'.

A statement said: “Until the causes of the incident are fully investigated, the television broadcast of the program is being suspended.”

The network has also said that it will 'contribute in every possible way to his treatment, as well as to any hospitalization and rehabilitation care required'.

Broadcasts have been suspended (Youtube/Survivor Greece)

Survivor Greece was running in its 13th season, which had started airing on January 11.

Following the accident, Floros was administered first aid by emergency services before being taken to Centro Médico Central Romana.

It has been confirmed that Floros is in hospital, where his health is described as 'serious but stable' and 'out of danger'.

Production business AcunMedya has also released a statement addressing the awful incident.

The statement said: “Following our initial announcement regarding the serious accident involving a Survivor contestant in the Dominican Republic, and out of a sense of responsibility toward the public and, above all, toward the contestant himself, we consider it necessary to clarify the exact circumstances under which the incident occurred.

The accident happened during a break in filming (Youtube/Survivor Greece)

“According to the information available so far, the accident appears to have happened when a tourist boat injured the contestant while he was spearfishing outside the competitive process of the reality show."

It continued: “From the very first moment, there was an immediate response to provide assistance and safely transport the injured contestant, while the competent port authorities are investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances.

“The contestant remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition and is out of danger.”

AcunMedya has also said that at the time of the incident he had been 'diving without a surface marker buoy in an area frequented by tourist vessels', and the boat 'accidentally struck him'.



