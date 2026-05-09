Actor Nick Pasqual is facing spending the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of crimes relating to a horrific attack on his estranged former partner.

The 36-year-old, who has appeared in a number of TV series including How I Met Your Mother, was convicted on Friday of attempted murder, forcible rape, first-degree residential burglary, and domestic violence-related charges.

During his jury trial in San Fernando, California, the prosecutors laid out how the incident unfolded at his ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn's home in May 2024, which left the award-winning makeup artist with more than 20 stab wounds.

Shehorn bravely took the stand during his trial to share with the court the still-visible scars left on her body from the attack, as well as her heartbreaking testimony about what happened when Pasqual broke into her house despite a restraining order.

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Allie Shehorn bravely shared her testimony of Pasqual's attack with the court (Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Breaking Glass Pictures)

With the actor previously hitting her with a belt and sexually assaulting her the month before, 37-year-old Shehorn shared how she fled as he began breaking in at around 4.30 in the morning.

“I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open, and I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there’s another lock on that door,” she tearfully told the court.

After Pasqual stabbed her 20 times, he fled the scene and left Shehorn bleeding out. The makeup artist was only saved by the quick actions of her friend, who found her and 'acted fast when she found Allie bleeding out'.

Speaking to KTLA, the friend said: "I found her and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened. That wasn’t a pretty sight. This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody. You don’t think this is ever going to happen to you."

Pasqual was rushed to hospital where she underwent multiple surgeries to address her horrific injuries, which included cuts to her neck, arms, and abdomen that left her in a critical condition for more than a week.

Pasqual, pictured in 2011, is facing life in prison for his crimes (Maury Phillips/WireImage)

While she was fighting for her life in an ICU, Pasqual attempted to flee into Mexico, but was cornered trying to cross the border near Sierra Blanca, Texas, seven days after he left his ex-girlfriend for dead.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2024, Shehorn said the attack had left her determined to attend Pasqual's trial. She shared: "I just hope that there’s justice served. People should know that this shouldn’t happen, and he can’t get away with it."

At that time, she shared how she had been unable to work following the attack, which caused long term damage, including to her eyesight.

After the guilty verdict was served to Pasqual for his horrific attack on Friday, District Attorney George Gascón condemned the actor's brutality, saying: "My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident.

"Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her.

"This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."