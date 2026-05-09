Donald Trump has been called out by many online after taking to Truth Social to mark Mother's Day in a post that many say has 'nothing to do' with mothers.

Ahead of the day to celebrate mothers across the US this Sunday (May 10), the president took to Truth Social to wish all moms well on their special day.

However, as is the case with many of Trump's social media posts, it went on a bit of a tangent to the point where a post all about Mother's Day didn't really focus on mothers.

The president wrote: "Happy Mother's Day weekend to all, especially to the 115 THOUSAND AMERICANS who found jobs in the month of April alone! As usual, over 90 percent of Bloomberg Economists (nearly all of whom have a 'Terminal' case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!) underestimated the strength of the Trump Economy.

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"Despite the best efforts of Jerome 'Too Late and Won't Leave' Powell, and the America Hating Democrat Party, more Americans are working today than ever before. Happy Mother’s Day and, know that, we are MAKING AMERICA WEALTHY AND SAFE AGAIN!"

Trump took to Truth Social to mark Mother's Day (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Many online were unimpressed Trump used his Mother's Day post to criticise the Democrats, with one social media user penning: "His post has nothing to do with motherhood."

Another described the president as 'selfish', while a fellow commentator penned: "Trump marks Mother’s Day with a Truth Social post centered largely on himself. Per usual."

Trump spoke during a Rose Garden luncheon to mark Mother's Day at the White House on Friday (May 8) in what was somewhat of a bizarre speech.

Gold Star mothers, those who have lost children in military service, as well as 'Angel Moms', mothers of children who were killed by people without legal status in the US, were in attendance.

"Among those with us this afternoon are a number of the angel moms who saw their precious children stolen from them by the open border policies of the radical left open borders," Trump said.

Trump delivered a bizarre speech to mark Mother's Day (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I call them stupid borders, not open I call them stupid borders by stupid people that put them there and the migrant criminals that let they, let them pour into our country. And bad things happened."

Trump then went on to allege an unproven theory that Congo dumped prisoners into the US via the Southern Border during past administrations.

The president added: "They emptied the prisons of the Congo into the area of the southern border, and they told them to just walk in, because stupid Americans are going to accept you beautifully. And these were hard, mean, vicious criminals they allowed into our country. How anybody can vote for these people is hard to believe."