The top 10 baby names from 2025 have been revealed - and there's some new contenders as well as the traditional classics.

To mark Mother's Day in the US, the Social Security Administration have revealed which names were the most popular among parents last year, explaining that many of the monikers 'remained consistent with years past with minimal shifts in the top 10 rankings'.

However, there have been some small changes to the lists. For example, while Liam and Olivia have topped the charts yet again, Charlotte is now number two in the top 10, while Ava - which has always been a super popular name for girls - has now dropped from the top 10 for the first time in several years.

A new girls' name has also entered the top 10, whereas the most popular boys' names have remained more consistent year after year.

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“Happy Mother’s Day to all the exceptional mothers who inspire us and guide future generations,” Social Security Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said.

“As Mother’s Day draws closer, I find myself reflecting on the unwavering care, courage, and commitment my own mother instilled in my siblings and me as the glue that held our family together.”

Let's get into it!

The most popular baby names have been revealed (Getty Stock Photo)

Top 10 most popular girl names

Olivia Charlotte Emma Amelia Sophia Mia Isabella Evelyn Sofia Eliana

Top 10 most popular boy names

Liam Noah Oliver Theodore Henry James Elijah Mateo William Lucas

Many of the names have stayed consistent (Getty Stock Photo)

Parents will know that choosing a baby name can often be tricky and while it's a very personal choice, trends and lists can make the process a little easier.

Babycenter recently looked at which names in the top 1,000 plummeted between 2024 and 2025, and they discovered some pretty interesting findings.

They realised that names with unique spellings are becoming less popular, as well as monikers inspired by places.

The experts also predicted which names are likely to be extinct within the next year, and some are pretty surprising.

You can find the full lists below:

Girls' names that could become extinct

Charleigh Mckinley Prisha Ezra Sasha Mía Kenna Kori Dior Shaikha Gabrielle Zaylee Ocean Allie Giana Skyler Kinley Aarya Kylee Renata Rayne Malaysia Goldie Halle Amayah Kenzie Avianna Alivia Danielle Everlee Kiana Maddison Vada Indie Regina Averie Elsa Kaeli Lilian Siena Dylan Dallas Amal Nicole Oaklyn Brinley Daleyza Payton London Abby

Boys' names that could become extinct