Donald Trump has claimed King Charles and Queen Camila convinced him to do something 'nobody else was able to do' during the royals' state visit to the US this week.

The King and Queen embarked on a four-day state visit this week, which saw them hosted by Trump for a state dinner at the White House.

Charles also delivered a speech in Congress, while the Royals also visited New York for separate engagements to finish off the trip.

Trump and the King appeared to be getting on swimmingly from what we could see on camera, and the president has since taken to Truth Social to speak about the visit.

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Tariffs have dominated Trump's second term, though the Republican president revealed he would be removing sanctions related to Scotland's ability to work with Kentucky on whiskey and bourbon.

Trump said the King and Queen got him 'to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking'.

The president has long expressed his admiration for the King (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

He penned: "In honor of the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, who have just left the White House, soon headed back to their wonderful Country, I will be removing the Tariffs and Restrictions on Whiskey having to do with Scotland's ability to work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Whiskey and Bourbon, two very important Industries within Scotland and Kentucky.

"People have wanted to do this for a long time, in that there had been great Inter-Country Trade, especially having to do with the Wooden Barrels used.

"The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking!"

Trump concluded the Truth Social post by saying it was a 'great honor' to have the royals in the US this week.

Trump and the King appeared to be getting on swimmingly this week (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace said Charles 'sends his sincere ​gratitude' following Trump's U-turn, adding that it 'will make an important difference to the British whisky industry'.

A spokesperson added in a statement: "His Majesty will be raising a dram to the President’s thoughtfulness and generous hospitality as he departs the US after a most enjoyable State Visit for both Their Majesties in this special anniversary year."

The move has also been backed by Peter Kyle, the UK's business and trade secretary, who said: "This is great news for our Scotch whisky industry, which is worth almost £1 billion in exports and supports thousands of jobs across the UK.

"I have been advocating for lower tariffs on key exports like whisky to protect vital jobs and iconic British brands while strengthening our relationship with the US."