A body language expert has reacted to the moment President Trump admitted to King Charles that his mom had a 'crush' on the royal, during a trip which marks the first British royal family visit to the White House in nearly 20 years.

Amid the pomp and formality of the historical visit, the president has ensured it's a trip that King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will never forget.

We know by now that where Trump is due to make a speech, crowds can always expect it to go slightly off-script.

But the numerous jokes told yesterday evening (April 28) contrasted with the atmosphere of the carefully-choreographed event, which was complete with a military band and soldiers, 21-gun salute, a flyover by military fighter jets, and many British and American flags.

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Crowds gathered on the White House South Lawn, where President Trump spoke from a stage with the King, Queen Camilla, and the first lady, Melania.





The 79-year-old recounted his mother's Scottish heritage, and her love for the British royal family.

"Any time the Queen was involved in the ceremony or anything," he said, "My mother would be glued to the television and she'd say, 'look Donald, look how beautiful that is'."

The president added: "She really did love the family, but I also remember her saying very clearly, 'Charles, look young Charles, he's so cute.'

"My mother had a crush on Charles. Can you believe it? I wonder what she's thinking right now."

The King swiftly rolled his eyes and smirked at Trump, in an interaction which has since gone viral on social media.

President Trump has shared numerous jokes with the King during his visit. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Following the reaction online, body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, explained how the King was really feeling during the unconventional moment.

The expert claimed: "He [King Charles] obviously has a very good sense of humour. He rolled his eyes and pulled a slight smirk, it wasn’t negative and appeared to be taken in good humour.

"They seem to have a really strong bond, and Charles has done an exceptional job on this visit."

Stanton added that this visit across the pond may have 'changed the perception' of the royal family for a lot of people.

A body language expert has revealed how the King really felt about the remark. (Suzanne Plunkett - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage)

He added: "Not being a politician himself, alongside his charm, ease, and real statesmanship - which he demonstrated in his speech last night - has really disarmed those he has met on the trip and you can see that in their more relaxed and loose body language."

The president's mother, Mary Anne Trump, who died in 2000 aged 88, was born in the Scottish Outer Hebrides, and has raised in a Gaelic-speaking household.

She immigrated to the United States in 1930 at the age of 18, and later met Fred Trump, the president's father, whom she married in 1936.