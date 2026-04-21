King Charles III has shared a message to his 'darling mama', Queen Elizabeth II, who would have turned 100 on Tuesday (April 21).

The late Queen died in September 2022 aged 96 at her Balmoral residence in Scotland, which is where the King delivered his address to the nation to mark what would have been the longest-running monarch's milestone birthday.

Speaking from the library of the Balmoral estate, the King said: "Today, as we mark what would have been my beloved mother's one hundredth birthday, my Family and I pause to reflect on the life and loss of a Sovereign who meant so much to us all and to celebrate anew the many blessings of her memory.

"Queen Elizabeth's 'promise with destiny kept' shaped the world around her and touched the lives of countless people across our nation, the Commonwealth and beyond.

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"Her near-century was one of remarkable change and yet, through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast and wholly devoted to the people she served."

King Charles is remembering his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The King went on to say that many will remember the Queen as someone who always provided a 'smile, a kind word that lifted spirits' and he went on to remember the heart-warming moment his late mother shared a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear.

The monarch continued: "Much about the times we now live in I suspect may have troubled her deeply, but I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon.

"For as a young Princess Elizabeth put it in her first ever public broadcast, aged just 14, we can each play our part 'to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place. It is a belief which I share, with all my heart."

Charles went on to say that no matter what differences we may have, we should all be seeking to 'follow this example' with the world being the turbulent place it is today.

"In this, I renew my own solemn pledge of duty and service to you all," the King added.

"God bless you, darling Mama; you remain forever in our hearts and prayers."

The Royal Family will gather later today for a reception at Buckingham Palace with charities and organisations associated with the late Queen on the guest list.

The likes of Cancer Research UK, the Jockey Club and the Army Benevolent Fund will all be in attendance in London.