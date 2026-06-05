Samantha Busch has broken her silence following the tragic death of her husband, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, last month.

The sporting icon passed away aged 41 on May 21 after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia, which led to sepsis, 'a life-threatening reaction to an infection that causes your immune system to harm healthy tissues and organs', according to Cleveland Clinic.

Busch died after suffering 'overwhelming complications'.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is survived by his wife Samantha, and two children, son Brexton, 11, and daughter Lennix, 4.

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Samantha has now issued a statement following her tragic lost, taking to Instagram to thank the world for their kind wishes, which 'has brought comfort in the middle of so much pain'.

She wrote: "As a family, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you.

"The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives. While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you."

Kyle Busch pictured with his wife and children in February this year (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Samantha added: "The love that has surrounded our family during this unimaginable time has brought comfort in the middle of so much pain.

"Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people.

"There are moments when the weight of this loss feels impossible to carry, yet time and time again God, through you all, has shown us we are not alone."

Samantha went on to thank family, friends and fans for 'honoring' and 'loving' Busch, before stating that she and her children are 'deeply grateful' for everyone's support.

Tributes have poured in for Busch since his sudden passing, including from fellow competitors in the world of NASCAR.

Denny Hamlin, one of Busch's former teammate, penned on X: "Absolutely cannot comprehend this news.

"We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB."

Kyle Busch died last month after suffering 'overwhelming complications' (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, NASCAR star Brad Keselowski penned: "I made him earn every victory and stole a few from him along the way. We took our shots at each other, in the media and on the track. But I’d like to think that somewhere deep down there was an appreciation that we pushed each other to perform at the highest level, even if neither of us would’ve admitted it.

"Tonight, I feel a little like the coyote with no more roadrunner to chase. His loss is all of our loss, but none more so than his family’s. Thinking of Samantha, and Brexton and Lennix who lost their father today."