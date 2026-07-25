New safety warning issued for GLP-1 drugs over rare eye disorder
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New safety warning issued for GLP-1 drugs over rare eye disorder

36 cases have been reported in Australia among those taking GLP-1 medications

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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