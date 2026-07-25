LinkedIn's new CEO Daniel Shapero has shared some of his biggest tips for using the platform to 'help your career'.

We've already got enough apps to doom-scroll without adding another into the mix, but at least with LinkedIn you can classify it as work, right?

However, rather than simply using LinkedIn as a way to spy on others - FYI it does notify them if you go on their profile - there are several ways you can be using the platform which could help employers notice you and to actually increase your chances of landing work and jobs.

As of earlier this year, Microsoft announced LinkedIn's new CEO as being Daniel Shapero.

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And he's since opened up about some of the insights he's had into the best way to use the app - or not use it - to positively impact your career.

Shapero sat down with the founder of global Duvet Flip movement, Jackson Parsons and revealed you shouldn't just be using your LinkedIn to shout out but 'stand out' too.

How you use your LinkedIn? (Getty Stock Images)

What do you actually want to be known for being interested in?

Firstly, Shapero revealed to Parsons that LinkedIn is set to move towards showing what you're 'interest[ed]' in on your feed as opposed to just prioritizing content from who you know.

However, if you're hoping to crop up on people you don't know's feeds and don't know how to stand out or become something they 'care about', then don't fret.

Instead, Shapero recommends focusing on figuring out your niche. What sort of content you want to become known for creating. And then it should hopefully reach its rightful audience.

Basically, don't just think about your content only reaching that person you added after bumping into them and making awkward small talk at that work event several years ago - think beyond that.

And his second tip? Less is more.

How do you use LinkedIn? (Getty Stock Images)

Quality over quantity

While there's endless reels online advising to post four or even five times per day on apps like TikTok, apparently that's not the case anymore, at least when it comes to LinkedIn.

Rather than churning out content, take a breath and set a reasonable and achievable output you can actually stick too.

A combination of reliability and stability in posting alongside content which is clear rather than rushed and muddled is far more powerful.

Basically, going viral is finally being seen for what it is - often pot luck and overglamorized.

It's far more impactful to make one or two strong impressions and connections than get seen by thousands but not actually connect or get anything out of it in the long run.

Up third may surprise you most.

Although, the best way to connect is always in person (Getty Stock Images)

Ditch the phone, connect in-person

Perhaps surprising advice given it's coming from the new CEO of LinkedIn, but despite his loyalty to the app and wanting it to do well Shapero can't help but admit there is nothing better than networking face-to-face.

While the app can help you build an audience, become part of a community and stay connected, it's often most beneficial to connect in real life, typically forming stronger and more trustworthy connections.

However, should you turn to your phone, the final piece of advice helps legitimize your online profile.

Make sure you're verified

In an age of artificial intelligence and rising technological anxiety, we all want to make sure the person we think we're speaking to online is who they say they are.

A simple way to do this is to make sure you've verified your account, ensuring anyone one you speak to knows they can trust you.

And then you can just use that excess worry up on how to send that first message and whether to say 'Best wishes' or 'Many thanks'.