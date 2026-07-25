The World Cup may have finished, and travelers flown home, but they've seemingly taken more with them than a newfound taste of the American spirit.

It's safe to say that the 2026 World Cup – which was jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico – was a success.

People from all over the world traveled to the States to watch their national teams play, and attempt to win the coveted gold trophy.

However, there could only be one winner.

Advert

While it looked uneasy for some time as Argentina battled their way to the final two teams, Spain came out as the victor.

For some, this was a momentous day, and for others, another chance lost at proving themselves as the best soccer nation.

But to make matters worse, a select group of people ended up catching the measles, which might have been more of an irritant than losing the World Cup.

The World Cup saw travelers from all over the world (Getty Stock Images)

Now, measles has been on the rise as of recent, with a plot of heat being aimed at US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr for his largely anti-stance on vaccinations.

Known as the 'world's most infectious disease' due to how fast it spreads from person to person, measles cases have hit a 35-year high in the US per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In light of the news of the US's cases, Alejandra Gaiano, deputy secretary of the Infectious Diseases Committee of the Argentine Paediatric Society, warned soccer fans of the risk, La Nacione reported.

She said per the outlet: "At the moment, the return of everyone who travelled to the World Cup means we are on much higher alert, because in the three countries where it took place, there is a great deal of viral circulation.

"Canada lost its status as a measles-free country because of local transmission for over a year, which meant the whole region lost that status. Bolivia has also had local transmission for over a year. The virus is transmitted via the respiratory tract and is the most contagious known to humankind."

This is when it is spread via inhaling airborne droplets of the disease.

According to the CDC, someone who has the measles may experience a high fever, a cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

But she isn't the only healthcare expert to issue warnings.

the US has seen a spike in measles cases (Getty Stock Images)

Dr Brannon Traxler, the acting director for the South Carolina Department of Public Health released a statement, noting the increased need for measles vaccines across the States: "If we don't continue to see increases in vaccination, I'm worried that we could see another large ... outbreak in a community where it gets introduced from someone who travelled."

Dr Mark Roberts, retired director of the Public Health Dynamics Lab at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health, has also been one to speak out, telling Click on Detroit that it's not those who are carrying measles to others that need to worry.

It's those who are 'innocent bystanders'.

“Not vaccinating your kid is like saying, ‘I don’t want my car to have brakes,’” he said. “Because it’s other people that you can hit. It’s not just you in your car. It’s other people.”

According to the BBC, the US has currently confirmed 2,318 cases of measles this year, which is up from last year's high of 2,289.

Allegedly, there have also been more cases seen in the last 18 months than the total number over 25 years before that, making this a big worry for healthcare officials.

UNILAD contacted the US Department of Health and Human Services for comment.