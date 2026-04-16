Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once severed the penis of a dead racoon while on a family vacation, a new book alleges.

The Health and Human Services Secretary found the roadkill animal while driving along the highway with his family and cut off its penis to ‘study later’.

The shocking book, RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise, includes diary entries reportedly written by Kennedy in 2001 detailing the raccoon incident.

“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be,” he allegedly wrote.

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“My kids waited patiently in the car,” the diary entry continues.

RFK Jr. allegedly wrote about the incident in a 2001 diary entry (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

New York Post journalist Isabel Vincent, the book's author, told People magazine Kennedy took the raccoon’s penis to ‘study them later’.

“You have to understand, Bobby wanted to be a veterinarian as a kid. His after-school job was at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.,” Vincent commented. “So he's got a great love and interest in animals and a freezer full of roadkill, I'm sure, where he studies it.”

UNILAD has contacted HHS for comment.

Previously, in 2024, RFK. Jr. admitted that about a decade earlier he had taken a bear cub killed by a car in New York’s Hudson Valley, planned to skin it for meat, and later left it in Central Park, staging the scene with a bicycle to make it appear the animal had been killed in a cyclist collision.

He explained in a video shared to social media that he was driving in Hudson Valley when he saw a different driver hit and kill the animal.

“I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear,” he claimed in the clip. “It was very good condition and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator.”

RFK Jr. has previously spoken about encountering roadkill (Bloomberg / Contributor/ Getty Stock)

He reportedly abandoned his plan to take the bear home, essentially due to time constraints. Vanity Fair reported he needed to attend dinner at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn and after, he had to head straight to the airport and wouldn’t have had time to stop by his home in Westchester.

“The next day it was, like, it was on every television station. It was the front page of every paper, and I turned on the TV and there was, like, a mile of yellow tape and there were 20 cop cars,” he recounted. “There were helicopters flying over it and I was like, Oh my God, what did I do? And then there was some people on TV and Tyvek suits with gloves on lifting up the bike, and they’re saying they’re gonna take this up to Albany to get it fingerprinted. And I was worried because my prints were all over that bike.”