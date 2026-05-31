A recent study has detailed how often the average person farts per day and it's a figure that changes with age.

There's no doubt that passing wind can be pretty disgusting, especially when an unpleasant smell comes with the off-putting noise.

But the fact of the matter is, trumping is healthy and you'll be surprised to hear exactly how often people pass wind on a daily basis.

Health experts have long estimated that healthy adults fart anywhere between 5 and 15 times per day, though experts at the University of Maryland have found that figure is actually a lot higher.

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A summary of the study states: "The goal of this observational study is to quantify the typical frequency of flatulence in healthy adults, normalized by fiber intake. The study will enroll a maximum of 500 adults across the United States who will wear the device for three consecutive days while continuing their usual daily activities."

How often the average person farts has been revealed (Getty Stock Photo)

In their findings, scientists uncovered that healthy adults passed gas an average of 32 times per day, much higher than previous figures.

While that was an average, some adults involved in the study farted as little as four times, while others hit a whopping 59 times per day - certainly someone you want to avoid sitting by on the bus!

Experts believe that age can also affect how often we fart as metabolism and digestion naturally slows down as we approach out latter years.

Those of more senior years may see food move slower through the digestive tract, which leads to gases building up and lingering for longer periods of time.

As a result, flatulence is more likely, especially after the consumption of large amounts and spicy food.

Farting can increase with older age (Getty Stock Photo)

Despite researchers finding an average fart count for healthy adults, Brantley Hall, an assistant professor in the Department of Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics at UMD, has explained how experts are still unaware of an exact number that's considered 'normal'.

He said in a press release: "“Objective measurement gives us an opportunity to increase scientific rigor in an area that's been difficult to study.

“We don't actually know what normal flatus production looks like. Without that baseline, it's hard to know when someone's gas production is truly excessive."

The team will continue to monitor the science behind flatulence and eventually hope to launch the Human Flatus Atlas project in an attempt to provide further answers in the years ahead.