Donald Trump’s medical results were released earlier this week, with the President saying he had ‘passed perfectly’.

The examination was the third for the President in a year, but he offered no further insight. Many have shared their concerns over the 79-year-old’s health - who is now the oldest person to hold the role.

On Friday (May 29) Trump’s physician said he was ‘in excellent health’ and that he demonstrated 'strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function'.

It was also revealed that Trump was 'fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,’ amid the ongoing concerns.

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However, one thing that has drawn widespread attention is the apparent bruising on the President’s hands, which have been prevalent for the last year.

Trump's medical report explained the reasoning for the bruises on his hands (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Recently, press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that the bruises on his right hand were from ‘shaking hands all day’.

"President Trump is a man of the people," the White House Press secretary said, before adding: "President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.”

At the time, many people believed he was undergoing intravenous treatment.

Now, his physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella, echoed in the report that the President’s bruising was ‘consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention’.

"This represents a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy," the report read, as he revealed that ‘no suspicious lesions or concerning growths were identified’.

The hand bruising is ‘consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention’ the report states (Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

How often do Presidents have to undergo medical exams?

Presidents of the United States have typically gone for one medical exam a year in the modern era.

Although they differ by President, they normally require routine checkups including blood and urine tests. They may sometimes require bigger procedures, including X-Rays, the Miami Herald states.

However, many were concerned about the amount Trump had been having lately, although Jacob Appel, professor at the Icahn School of Medicine and presidential health historian, told McClatchy News that it was ‘rare but not unheard of’ for a leader to have more than one checkup ‘without a specific medical cause’.

“More than one medical checkup for a seventy-nine-year-old man serving as president does not strike me as unreasonable,” he added.

Although there is no legal requirement to share these results, Presidents in the past have typically done so.

Trump’s medical comes just as his approval ratings fell to the lowest ever, now down to 34%, a YouGov poll revealed.



