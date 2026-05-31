Earlier this week, a YouGov poll revealed that President Donald Trump’s ratings had dropped to an all time low.

They had slipped to a record 34% - which is the lowest he’s ever had, during both his terms in office. Not only that, but it’s also lower than any rating Joe Biden had during his time in office. A double blow to Trump!

Now, in a triple blow, late night host Jimmy Kimmel has taken a swipe at the President following his recent bad news. Yikes!

During Jimmy Kimmel Live's Thursday night episode, the 58-year-old turned viewers' attention to the upcoming November midterm elections. A recent YouGov poll showed that 57% of Americans would be voting - which is 17% up from the average. Unlike Trump’s approval rating.

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Kimmel made the joke during his Thursday night show (YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Of course, the host couldn’t help but make a joke - as the same poll showed Trump’s low approval ratings.

“Trump’s approval ratings, like his testicles, have shrunk to an all time low,” the host said, with the joke met with roars of laughter from the live crowd.

They are lower than they have ever been. He’s now down to 34%,” Kimmel continued before adding: “He has the same approval rating as Paul Blart Mall Cop,” referring to the 2009 comedy film.

Kimmel then went on to reveal how Trump was ‘two points behind’ JD Vance.

“I don’t have a joke for that, I just want him to know he’s two points behind JD Vance," he said.

Not stopping there, the host said that Trump was ‘only popular with white guys named Rufus.’

Trump has recently called for Kimmel to be fired (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

He then added a montage of clips from the President saying he has ‘done more than anyone’ for a number of communities.

“You know, you’re right, you’ve done enough, let’s get somebody else to take over,” Kimmel added, as he received cheers from the audience.

As we know, Trump isn’t the biggest fan of Kimmel, as he recently called on ABC to fire the host after his White House Correspondents’ Dinner skit.

During the show, Kimmel jokingly named Trump’s wife Melania an ‘expectant widow.’

The President then took to Truth Social to address the comments, in which he said: “I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale.”

“Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” he added.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was charged with federal gun crimes and attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump at the event at the Washington Hotel last month.