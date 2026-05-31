Donald Trump has shared a message to artists dropping out of the Freedom 250 concert and has shared his bizarre back up plan if more musicians pull out.

As part of a 16-day event at National Mall in Washington D.C. to mark America's 250th birthday, multiple acts were set to perform on 'an evening of 90s nostalgia, iconic hits, and live performances from some of the era’s most recognizable names'.

However, names such as Young MC, Morris Day, the Commodores and Martina McBride have dropped out of the event, claiming they were misled regarding the political affiliation of the concert.

Despite the drop outs, Trump has promised to deliver the 'Number One Attraction anywhere in the World' with the Freedom 250 concert and revealed his back up plan in case more musicians dropped out.

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Yep, Trump has said he will take to the stage himself with a melody of music.

Trump has said he could perform himself (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The president penned in a Truth Social post: "I understand Artists are getting 'the yips' having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists', and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!"

Trump continued: "Two years ago, the United States was DEAD. Now we have the 'HOTTEST' Country anywhere in the World. I don’t want so-called 'Artists' that get paid far too much money, who aren’t happy.

"I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN.

Could we see moves like this at the concert? (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

"So, by copy of this TRUTH, I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!"

One act who has not dropped out of the concert is Vanilla Ice, who told TMZ that he would perform his music for anyone, including Vladimir Putin.

The American rapper said: "If Biden called up and said, 'My daughter's getting married, we need Vanilla Ice,' I'd go play.

"It's not a big thing. You play for your fans. We don't get a chance to pick our fans, they pick us. I'll go play for Putin and I'll play in Iran if you want. It don't matter. There's fans everywhere. Music is not political, man. It's universal."