Warning: This article contains discussion of cancer which some readers may find distressing.

Jill Biden has spoken out for the first time about the infamous moment her husband, and former president, Joe Biden appeared lost for words during an election debate with Trump in 2024.

The former First Lady of the US has opened up about one of the most 'frightening' moments of Joe Biden's 2024 election campaign, admitting that it 'scared' her to 'death'.

Ahead of the election in November 2024, both Donald Trump and Biden took part in a debate on June 27, where the 83-year-old suddenly froze on camera, fumbled for answers, and appeared dazed and confused.

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Trump has repeatedly accused Biden of not being well enough to serve as president during his time in office, even replacing his portrait in the White House 'Presidential Walk of Fame' with an image of an autopen - which he claimed Biden used to sign important government documents.

Trump replaced Biden's presidential portrait with an autopen. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Speaking with reporters in March last year, President Trump said: "I mean, we may use it, as an example, to send some young person a letter, because it’s nice. … But to sign pardons and all of the things that (Biden) signed with an autopen is disgraceful."

Clips from the infamous 2024 debate went viral soon after, but two years on from the moment, Jill has now set the record straight.

"I wasn't horrified, I was frightened," she said, speaking with CBS Sunday Morning.

The 74-year-old added: "I had never ever seen Joe like that, before or since.

"I don't know what happened, as I watched I thought 'Oh my God, he's having a stroke'."

Biden dropped out of the presidential race on July 21, 2024, under pressure from his own party, and endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place.

Later in 2025, the former president announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Biden was diagnosed with cancer in 2025. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Since then, he has completed a rigorous course of radiation therapy and treatment for an 'aggressive' form of the disease, which also spread to his bones.

While metastatic cancer is generally considered incurable, treatments can help to manage symptoms the disease, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Some symptoms can include extreme fatigue, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, bloating, bone pain, and more.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.