Two US states have launched an investigation into FIFA amid concerns about the price of tickets to the upcoming World Cup.

The US is among the countries hosting the tournament this year, with Mexico and Canada also hosting matches.

On Tuesday attorneys general in two states in the US have confirmed that they have launched investigations into whether high ticket prices have broken consumer laws.

It comes as some fans have claimed that they've been left with poorer deals on tickets to attend matches than they had hoped to secure.

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Among the practices being called into question is that of 'variable pricing' models, this is also known as 'dynamic pricing' and 'surge pricing', like when trying to get a taxi with a ride share app costs more during peak times, and saw ticket prices rocket as demand surged.

The MetLife Stadium (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The investigations have been launched in New York and New Jersey, where eight matches including the final will be hosted for the World Cup.

Both states have issued subpoenas to FIFA in which they have called for the disclosure of information on ticketing.

In addition to the 'variable pricing', this also included included redrawn maps of the stadiums, which fans have claimed saw their seats relocated further away from the pitch.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement shared with PA: “New Yorkers have been waiting years for the World Cup to come to their backyard, and they deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets.

“No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive.”

The attorneys general of both states are also working alongside the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

They have confirmed that the investigation is primarily focussed on games taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The New York New Jersey Stadium has been temporarily renamed the MetLife Stadium (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

New Jersey's Attorney General Jennifer Davenport has criticized FIFA over the process of purchasing tickets to the World Cup, slamming it as a 'gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices'.

She added that despite the state being honored to host the competition, it is not 'an invitation to exploit our residents and visitors'.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has also confirmed that 1,000 tickets, excluding for the final, will be available for New York City residents in a raffle for $50 a ticket.

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to start on June 11 in Mexico City and Guadalajara.

Meanwhile the first match at the MetLife Stadium will take place on June13, with Brazil facing off against Morocco.