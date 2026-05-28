Urban explorers break into Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ jet and film rare footage

Explorers from Urbex Specialist have filmed themselves wandering through Jeffrey Epstein's notorious private jet, and the footage is as eerie as you'd expect.

The jet in question is N908JE, the JE standing for Jeffrey Epstein, a Boeing 727 that became one of the most infamous aircraft in history after Epstein used it to ferry high-profile guests to his private island in the US Virgin Islands.

It is currently sat rotting at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in Glynn County, Georgia.

Dozens of names pulled from flight logs have haunted politicians, celebrities and royals ever since.

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Built in 1969 for TWA, the jet was converted for private use before being snapped up in 2001 by JEGE Inc., a company linked to both Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell remains behind bars (Department of Justice)

From there, Epstein racked up over 600 flight hours a year aboard it, a staggering figure that underlines just how central the plane was to his operation.

The nickname 'Lolita Express' was commonly used in the media to refer to the jet and is widely understood as a reference to Vladimir Nabokov's 1955 novel, Lolita.

According to the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice, passengers on the plane included former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.

Bill Clinton, pictured on Jeffrey Epstein's jet, has denied any wrongdoing (The US Justice Department / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Court documents and testimony also confirm that many of Epstein's sexual assault victims travelled on the same aircraft.

A photo from the files shows Clinton sitting at the plane's office desk with an unidentified woman beside him. Bill Clinton has denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

One of the explorers says to the camera in the video: "Once the final owner learned about the sex‑trafficking operation Epstein allegedly ran using the plane, anything of value was stripped from it, and it was left to sit, awaiting demolition, hidden among the trees.”

What was the 'Lolita Express' like inside?

An interior view of the Lolita Express's cockpit (News4JAX)

The seats where Clinton was pictured (News4JAX)

It was kitted out with a bedroom, a kitchen, two bathrooms and three different sitting areas. Once opulent, the interior now tells a different story.

Mold and rust have taken over the side of the fuselage that doesn't get direct sunlight, with the paintwork of the infamous jet chipped away and peeling.

The cockpit is a mess, with rubbish and wires strewn everywhere.

A large portion of the plane remains untouched, with the coffee percolators still there and the kitchen as it likely was in its heyday.

The queen-size bed in the Lolita Express (News4Jax)

The creepiest parts of the plane are the bedroom. There's a queen-size bed in the back end of the plane that still has a mattress and linen.

Toiletries on the bathroom sink haven't moved since the aircraft touched down for the last time.

That final flight came on July 11, 2016, from Palm Beach International Airport to Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in Glynn County, Georgia. It never flew again.

There's still some toiletries in the bathroom (News4JAX)

The jet has fallen into disrepair (News4Jax)

Epstein sold the aircraft shortly before his 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges. He died in his Manhattan jail cell the following month in circumstances that remain disputed.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 and is currently serving a 20-year sentence.

The plane has sat in the scrapyard ever since, unregistered since 2019, stripped of anything valuable, and waiting for demolition.

UNILAD has contacted Urbex Specialist for comment.