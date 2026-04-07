Donald Trump has been slammed by some online over a bizarre conversation he had about Joe Biden with children during a recent Easter event.

The president regularly takes shots at his predecessor, often referring to the 46th POTUS as 'Sleepy Joe'.

And while Biden may have left office over a year ago, it appears Trump still has the former Democratic president on his mind after he mentioned the 83-year-old during an Easter egg roll.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were hosting kids at the White House for the traditional Easter event, with the president bizarrely joined by the Easter bunny as he spoke about the war in Iran.

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There was also an opportunity for the children to speak directly to the president and get an autograph, which is when Trump spoke about Biden.

"I could sign autographs for you guys. And then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay," Trump told the children.

He then added: "Biden would use the autopen. He was incapable of signing his name, so they'd follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? An autopen."

Many took to social media to criticise Trump for the comments, with one person penning: "Children don't care. Trump needs a therapist to get over Biden."

A second added: "Kids have no idea what you’re talking about," while a third questioned: "And this is acceptable behavior?"

Last year, Trump claimed Biden used autopens to sign executive orders as the administration questioned who was truly running the country during the 46th POTUS' term.

Biden's team was quick to dismiss the suggestion, saying in a statement: "Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false," Biden said in a statement.

Donald Trump hasn't need an invitation to ridicule Joe Biden (Melina MARA POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations."

In September last year, The White House social media pages unveiled that they had installed a new ‘presidential walk of fame’, which featured framed portraits of past US presidents.

The Trump administration took the opportunity to ridicule Biden by replacing an image of the former president with an image of an autopen signing his name.