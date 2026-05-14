Just as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping were sitting down for vital talks, a scuffle broke out in the crowd, which included an f-bomb being dropped.

Trump recently landed in Beijing for a State Visit, marking his first in almost a decade.

He and President Xi started off with pleasantries towards one another, with Trump telling the Chinese president that he was a 'great leader'.

The two are holding crucial discussions, with topics including Taiwan and the Middle East.

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But as the crunch talks were about to get underway, two members of a camera crew in a conference room risked upstaging the whole thing.

The President is in China for the first time in over a decade (Photo by Brendan Smialowski - Pool/Getty Images)

The Mirror reports that a camera was knocked on the floor in the conference room.

A scuffle is then said to have broken out, with someone heard shouting: "Get the f**k out of here."

Thankfully, nothing like that has happened between Trump and Xi, though the US president was 'issued a warning' that the Taiwan question 'was the most important issue in China-US relations.'

As per The Guardian, he said: "If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy."

It seemed like Trump wanted to avoid the conflict at all costs though, ignoring a reporter who asked him further questions.

After finishing up a tour of the Temple of Heaven, the 79-year-old POTUS was asked by reporters how previous closed talks were - which he responded 'great,' signalling how China was a 'great country'.

However, in a rarity, Trump remained tight-lipped when he was asked if the two spoke about the topic of Taiwan.

A scuffle reportedly broke out between camera crew (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Xi wants the island of Taiwan to be unified with the rest of China, however, it currently serves as its own independent country.

As far as the United States are concerned, they stay largely impartial towards the matter, and hasn't supported the idea of China taking Taiwan.

Trump's State Visit to the country will end on Friday, May 15.

It's a short trip for the President, who landed in the country on May 13.

However, he was treated with a grand welcome at the Great Hall of People, which saw the military honour guard lined up outside, while the American National anthem played.