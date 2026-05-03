Bill Maher called out his own TV audience after they laughed over the thought of Donald Trump being assassinated at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last week.

Cole Tomas Allen has been charged with the attempt to assassinate the President of the United States, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and the transportation of firearm in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony after storming the gala hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA).

Footage from the event showed Trump and Vice President JD Vance being ushered to safety by the Secret Service.

Maher, who has long been a critic of the president, discussed the assassination attempt during a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher.

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"If you're one of these people who watched that and was disappointed the president wasn't killed," the TV host began, which lead to some audible laughs by the audience.

"See, they're laughing at that... You're not a good person or a smart person," Maher added.

He added on the HBO show: "Certainly, Trump has often not been good, decent or kind. But he’s not Hitler!"

Bill Maher called out his TV audience (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Maher went on to say that he doesn't agree with Americans who feel Trump's assassination would resolve political tensions. The 70-year-old said: "I don’t think you’re a good person, I wouldn’t want to be the person who thinks that way. Also, it’s just not smart.

"You think that’s gonna solve the problem?... MAGA’s not gonna die!

"We tried impeaching, that didn’t work. We tried going to the courts, that didn’t work. The only way this actually works: it’s happening. His popularity is at the lowest level it is, even among his core supporters."

The long-running feud between Maher and Trump was reignited on Saturday (May 2) after the president took to his Truth Social account after Maher's interview with California Governor Gavin Newsom aired.

"I hate seeing Fox, and other Conservative Outlets, constantly making Low Rated Bill Maher ‘relevant’ as it pertains to the Republican Party, and beyond," the Republican president wrote on social media.

Donald Trump hit out at Bill Maher in a recent Truth Social post (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"Fox should stop putting this person on. He’s not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that."

Trump then went on to reference a private dinner he had with Maher at the White House last year, which seemed to go well considering their differing political views.

But Trump has since claimed Maher was 'nervous, scared, and the first words he uttered as he entered the Oval Office were, ‘Can I have a drink?’ It was very endearing but, at the same time, absolutely pathetic'.

UNILAD has reached out to Maher's representatives for comment.