The father of an 18-year-old girl who was killed on board a cruise ship has explained why he will not be attending a court case.

Anna Kepner was found dead while the family were on a cruise holiday together in November 2025.

The vessel, Carnival Cruise Line's Horizon, was in international waters when Anna's body was discovered.

Anna's 16-year-old stepbrother, identified in court documents only has T.H., has now been charged with murder and aggravated sexual abuse in connection to Anna's death.

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A court case for T.H. is due to begin in June, but Anna's father Christopher Kepner as well as T.H.'s mother Shauntel Kepner have now said that they will not be attending court for the case unless they are legally required to do so.

Cheerleader Anna Kepner was found in her shared room on a Carnival cruise ship (Instagram/Anna Kepner)

In a new interview published on May 1 with the Daily Mail, Mr Kepner said: “Unless they ask for me to be there, neither my wife or I will be attending."

The 41-year-old dad from Titusvilla Florida added: “I've heard all the evidence. I saw it for myself. They have everything they need. It's going to be too painful to relive it all again.”

He recalled the moment that he found Anna on the cruise ship.

“I checked her pulse. I pulled her out from under the bed,” he said.

“I knew my daughter was dead long before the medical examiner got there.”

He added: “I don't want to be back in that room."

Christopher explained that the family are instead hoping to preserve Anna's memory, including celebrating what would have been her 19th birthday on June 13.

“We are celebrating Anna by keeping it all about her and doing the things she liked,” he said.

Anna Kepner was found dead on a cruise ship in November 2025 (Instagram/Anna Kepner)

“We want to remember Anna how she lived – and not how she died.”

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida has said that T.H. will be tried as an adult in a statement posted on their website.

The press release said: "T.H., 16, of Titusville, was traveling aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon with Anna Kepner and other family members on or about Nov. 6-7, 2025. During that time, while the ship was in international waters en route to Miami, T.H. allegedly sexually assaulted and intentionally killed Kepner."

A report from the medical examiner has given Anna's death as having been mechanical asphyxiation.

T.H.,who was also a passenger on the vessel and shared a room with Anna, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.