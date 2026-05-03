MAGA influencer Craig Long, 44, has been arrested in Polk County as part of a human trafficking and child exploitation sting, which has resulted in 266 arrests.

The political influencer is among 266 people detained as part of a Polk County, Florida operation titled 'Polk Around & Find Out'.

The group targeted both those seeking to exploit minors and individuals soliciting prostitutes, with two of the men arrested allegedly bringing children to the illegal meet ups.

Long, owner of Craig Long Fitness in Tampa, became a key focus of the case, after posting numerous clips online praising Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and law enforcement prior to the arrests, which were made on Friday (May 1).

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During a press conference following the crackdown, Sheriff Judd displayed photos of the 41-year-old with President Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr, as well as other high-profile Republicans.





"He’s an influencer. He also owns Craig Long Fitness in Tampa. He was seeking the services of a prostitute,” Sheriff Judd stated.

The Sheriff's Office stated that Long maintained a positive attitude towards law enforcement during his arrest, and continued his appreciation for officers despite being caught up in the illegal operation.

The county law enforcement officer added: "Now, we’d like to see people who make mistakes early in life - and he had a long history - straightened up.

"We like the fact that he likes the cops. Heck, he liked them so much, he got caught up in a sting and got to be rubbing up and real close with the cops."

But the operation's reach wasn't limited to the county, or even the country.

Suspects were arrested from 18 different countries, and 11 different states.

Long has built up a large following online. (@craiglong45/TikTok)

The youngest detained was 18, while the oldest was 68.

Long was also involved with the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021, which resulted in widespread violence, multiple deaths, and hundreds of arrests.

Another Capitol riot participant, Ryan Yates, 40, was also arrested as part of the same investigation.

Yates faced a six month prison sentence following the Capitol attack, but was later released from federal prison in January 2025, when President Trump signed blanket pardons on his first day in office.

Both will now face charges of soliciting another for prostitution.

Long brands himself as 'MAGA to the core' on his X profile, with more than 500k followers on TikTok, and 80k on YouTube.

During the investigation, officials say seven possible human trafficking victims were identified.

UNILAD have approached Craig Long for comment.