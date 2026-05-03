A healthcare professional has issued a warning to people who sleep with a fan on regarding the harm it could well be doing to your health.

With us now being in May and the summer season fast approaching, it can certainly be tempting to stick a fan on a night with the rising temperatures.

I mean, it's not exactly ideal struggling to sleep at night ahead of a long day at work due to how stuffy it is in the bedroom.

As a result, many Americans may decide to put a fan on before getting some sleep, but you may want to think twice about such following advice by the Sleep Advisor.

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Dr. Kiran Dintyala told the health site that a fan can blow around dust and pollen particles, which can irritate those with allergies and asthma.

Fans can also cause the air around you to dry out, causing issues such as bronchitis, sinusitis, nosebleeds, and dehydration coming to fruition.

Dry eyes can also become a problem, while Dr Dintyala explained how those who sleep with their mouth open could wake up with an unwanted sore throat.

Dry eyes can become an issue (Getty Stock Photo)

Sleep expert Martin Seeley, the CEO of Mattress Next Day, previously spoke on why no matter how muggy it becomes this summer, you should be keeping the fan off while sleeping.

"So, if you find that you are suffering from excessive sneezing, watery eyes, a runny nose, itchy throats and even breathing difficulties make sure that there is no dust on the blades of your electric fan," he added.

The expert went on to say a fan can leave your nasal passages dry, which could ramp up the mucus being produced by the body.

It's not advised to have a fan on while you sleep (Getty Stock Photo)

Such can lead to unpleasant symptoms such as ‘a headache, stuffy nose and even a sinus headache’, though drinking plenty of water after you wake up should help ease the symptoms a little bit.

"This is also recommended for those that have suffered from a poor night's sleep due to the heat, as even mild dehydration can cause you to feel even more drowsy and tired," Seeley added.

There's also the worry of stiff muscles when it comes to using a fan while you kip, as Seeley explained: "If you have any pre-existing muscle pains, perhaps from working out or from improper posture whilst working at a desk, you should refrain from directing the electric fan on this area throughout the night.”