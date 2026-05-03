MSC Cruises is turning the middle of the ocean into a full-blown theme park with rides, LEGO parades and gameshows… and honestly, it sounds unreal.

The cruise line unveiled its brand-new mega ship MSC World Asia, which is due to kick off December this year, and it’s about far more than sunbeds and buffets.

The new cruise ship is stacked with adrenaline-pumping attractions including something that sounds straight out of a nightmare for anyone scared of heights.

The ship will run seven-night voyages to the Med's popular ports, including Barcelona, Marseille, Naples, Rome and Valletta.

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Front and centre is Europe's first over-water swing ride, called the Cliffhanger, which dangles you over the edge of the ship with nothing but open sea beneath your feet.

Yep, you’ll be swinging 50 metres above the ocean, staring straight down at the depths below.

The ride is part of a massive open-air zone called The Harbour, as a floating amusement park.

Think rope courses, huge waterslides, playgrounds and even the longest dry slide at sea - all crammed onto the top deck.





Using MSC Cruise images)





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The ship also has an entire floor using cutting-edge digital technology to create a first for a MSC ship - an interactive gaming space.

You can pick from three brand-new game shows:

Code Breakers, challenging players to crack a secret code against the clock

Labyrinth testing your intelligence, strategy and sense of direction

Chart Toppers - a quiz format where you compete against other families to name songs and artists spanning different generations. Think Name That Tune...unless you're too young to remember that.





When night hits the whole area lights up at night and turns into a full-on entertainment hub, meaning you can go from chilling in the sun to living your best theme park life after dark.

At the centre there's the Family Aventura District, bringing together spaces like The Harbour, The Clubhouse, and the Doremiland kids' club. MSC says it gives families new ways to play and bond together at sea.

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Families can rollerskate, visit the LEGO Family Zone or give each other whiplash on the bumper cars.

The Clubhouse also has sports and wellness activities, MasterChef at Sea Juniors and Guinness World Records challenges.

The ship itself is part of MSC’s push to make cruises feel less like… well, cruises - and more like giant floating resorts.

We’re talking multiple districts onboard. Not the Hunger Game kind, but huge kids zones, gaming arenas, and enough activities to keep you busy for an entire week without even stepping foot on land.

Teen-focused programming is also getting a boost, with new AI experiences led by a virtual host called Yuna as well as K-pop themed parties, roller dance nights, competitive quiz and challenge games, and teen-only sessions across onboard venues.

This isn’t even the only ship taking this route. MSC has already been rolling out similar high-thrill features across its fleet, including versions of the Cliffhanger ride that send passengers soaring more than 160 feet above the sea.

Cruises have officially levelled up.

Because apparently, relaxing by the pool just isn’t enough anymore… now you can swing over the literal ocean for fun.