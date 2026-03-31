A cruise ship company has been praised by many people online over a strict sun lounger rule that may make your next vacation a little less stressfull.

While many of us will jet off or jump on a cruise for some sunshine at some point this year, there's one thing that can be really frustrating when it comes to travel.

Yep sun bed wars; guests going down to the swimming pool early on, putting their towels down on a sun lounger to basically 'reserve them', and then heading off for hours and never actually using the bed.

When you head down to the pool and see this it can be pretty frustrating, though Carnival Cruise Line has got the perfect solution to sun bed wars.

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'Chair-hogging' as its also known is pretty common in the height of summer, so Carnival has 'a system designed to ensure that all guests are able to enjoy equal access to sun loungers by preventing seat saving in outdoor deck areas', its website notes.

Carnival has a plan to stop sun bed wars (Getty Stock Photo)

The website adds: "Shipboard team members, the ‘ChairShare Team’ monitor sun lounger usage and if they observe a seat that contains a towel or personal belongings (flip-flops, books, etc.) but appears to be unoccupied, a sticker is placed on the chair indicating the time the sticker was placed and when personal items will be removed."

If a chair is not attended to for 40 minutes, 'the contents are removed and held for the guest’s safekeeping', Carnival say.

The sticker that is placed on the belongings of 'chair-hoggers' reads: "We stopped by at [time] and found this chair empty. Hope you’re having a great time… but for the benefit of all we limit how long chairs can be left unattended. At [time] we’ll move your stuff to the towel hut for safekeeping."

A Carnival Cruise Line ship docked in the Caribbean sea (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Carnival notes that such measures will allow fellow guests to be in the loop of what sun loungers will be available soon, allowing them to make subsequent plans ahead of a bit of chill time by the pool.

The cruise liner's strict rule has been praised by the majority of people discussing the measure on Reddit.

"Love this. So sick of 80% of the chairs being empty all day long with the exception of a clipped on towel," one user penned.

While a second stated after being asked if they approve of the measure: "100%. I have been on too many cruises where people wake at 5 am and put their things in a chair by the pool and don’t show up until 11am. Not acceptable."

However, many social media users questioned whether the rule would actually be enforced onboard.