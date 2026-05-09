Spicy or nude cruises, whatever you want to call them, have become extremely popular in recent years amongst couples of all ages.

You may be think that swingers' cruises have no rules and are a free-for-all, but that is certainly not the case after one cruise liner recently detailed its strict rules.

That doesn't mean there's no fun to be had on the waters though, I mean it is a 'spicy' cruise at the end of the day.

Not every passenger is looking for fun there travels, so it can be pretty difficult for swingers to be aware of others who want to play.

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Bliss Cruise, one touring company offering swingers cruises, provides necklaces to guests to indicate what type of fun they are after.

The different colored beads correspond to different forms of 'play', according to Bliss.

Lifestyle TikTok creators Bella & Jase explained the process in a video posted to the cruise company's app.

They explained: "You might be wondering why you’ll see so many couples who go on Bliss Cruise wearing name necklaces.

Necklaces on spicy cruises are more than just a fashion statement (Getty Stock Photo)

"When you’re part of a loyalty program, which is free to sign up for, you can come to the name necklace station and choose your beads which all correspond to a specific play style.

"This way, it’s easy to see at a quick glance people’s names, as well as their relationship dynamic."

The nude cruise veterans then went on to go through each color and what exactly they means:

White: "Loves the vibes but prefers to watch: no participation, just voyeuristic fun."

Black: "Open to group play, orgies, and hall pass encounters – independent fun encouraged."

Blue: "Enjoys full swap and threesomes with adventurous, consenting couples."

Green: "Loves being watched and comfortable with soft swap – kissing, touching, and oral play."

Pink: "Open to same-sex play and bi-curious or bisexual experiences and connections."

Red: "Explores kink, fetish, BDSM, and role-play for a thrilling, sensual edge."

One of the playrooms on the Bill Cruise (Facebook/Bliss Cruise)

Bliss' swingers cruise is strictly for those aged 21+ and while only couples are permitted on board, there are some exceptions for singletons.

The Bliss Cruise website explains: "The business and production focus of Bliss Cruise is on the niche market of the swinger community. The swinger community consists of couples that are made up as one male and one female looking to interact with other couples of the same configuration.

"Of course, there are always a few single men and women who attend with couples as part of their threesome, which we do allow; however, this is an extremely small percentage that book our cruises."