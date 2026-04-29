A woman who works on a nude cruise with more than 2,000 people onboard has revealed what she says to passengers who become aroused, despite claiming the cruise is largely 'non-sexual'.

We're all familiar with the concept of a nude beach, with hundreds of locations that are socially-accepted across the world.

And the 'Bare Necessities' cruise, which launched in 1991, takes the same principle onto the open seas.

The cruise offers a more immersive and communal experience for those who enjoy embracing a more naked way of life.

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But with thousands of potentially completely-naked individuals onboard a boat, awkward moments are bound to happen.

Of course, it's much easier for women to disguise these kinds of feelings, but for men - circumstances are slightly different.

And as a cruise organizer for the nudist-cruise company Bare Necessities, Kat Whitmire is familiar with this problem.

The concept has been hugely popular with passengers. (Getty Stock Images)

Whitmire works as part of a team which plans two cruises; a February trip which takes 2,100 passengers on a large cruise on the 'Big Nude Boat', and a smaller cruise in the summer.

Speaking to Business Insider, Whitmire explained that it's actually a rule onboard the ship that 'men can't be overly excited'.

She also shared the advice she offers to men if they start to feel themselves entering a, ahem, hard situation.

Whitmire said: "We say that if they start to feel things around moving down there, jump in cold water, or think about baseball."

The organizer's advice helps explain what a male naked cruise passenger said about the issue of arousal when a Reddit user asked whether accidental erections were 'frowned upon'.

The man explained that boners 'almost never happen' on board, saying: "This cruise is very non-sexual, so a man would want to hide it somehow. Non-nudists think about this a lot more than nudists do."

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It turns out that the anti-arousal rule is just one of a number of stipulations Bare Necessities has in place for passengers; another being that passengers must ask permission before taking a photo with someone else in it.

A third rule relates to the one place where clothes must be worn - the formal dining room.

Whitmire explains that there is a dress code of 'no nips, no bits and no butts' in the dining room, largely because the staff working there often carry trays of hot food, and no naked person wants to be on the receiving end of that disaster.

Before she started working as an organizer for Bare Necessities, Whitmire and her husband actually worked as models on their first cruise after being approached by a friend who worked there as a photographer.

They returned over the following years to work as general staff, before Whitmire got the job as a sales associate in 2010 and officially became a full-time employee.