A Twitch streamer who was walking from Philadelphia to California has been hit by a car during livestream - as the shocking footage circulates online.

Isaiah Thomas, who goes by the online of ‘Hmblzayy,’ was live streaming himself walking along Interstate 40 in Indiana before he was hit by the vehicle.

At the time of the incident, the Twitch streamer was on Day 34 of his 100-day trek, in which he’s been walking from Philadelphia to California.

He’s been taking on the 3,000-mile trek to raise $200,000 to use to build ‘HMBL University,’ a trade-based program for high school graduates who can’t afford University. However, he insisted the incident won’t stop him completing the challenge.

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In the clip, Thomas, who has been wearing a high visibility vest for safety, can be seen walking on the right hand side of the road. Behind him was a blue Mazda, following him as a protective shield.

The streamer's belongings were scattered all over the floor (Twitch/Hmblzayy)

However, things took a turn for the worst when the Mazda was rear ended by another vehicle, hitting Thomas at high impact as he was thrown to the ground.

Thomas then got back up on his feet, with police arriving after 20 minutes, as he told them it was a ‘good thing he had his back brace on’.

He was later taken to hospital, where he was checked over for injuries, and given a neck brace as shown in his latest Instagram video.

Updating his followers in the video, which saw him lying in a hospital bed, Thomas said: “Appreciate everybody that’s checking on me. God is the greatest, I’m good.

“They’re just running some tests right now but we’ll be back live streaming very soon. But we’re going to finish this race, we’re not going to let the devil win!” he told his 237k followers.









“We’re going to make sure we carry on this marathon that God put me on. God is the greatest, I’m alive, and that’s all that matters!”

Thomas’ post was flooded with well wishes from fans, as one penned: “Praying for you in completing your mission.”

Another wrote: “God bless you're well! keep going! Get your rest first!” with a third echoing: “Praying for ur continued safety and recovery.”

At the time of writing, Thomas has raised $46k of his $200k goal on his GoFundMe.

In the description, he writes: “I wasn’t able to continue college after my sophomore year because my parents couldn’t afford it.

“Now, I want to create opportunities for teens who are facing the same barriers I once did.”



