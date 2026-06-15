UFC fans have been left completely scratching their heads after British boxing star Tyson Fury made a surprise walkout onto the White House lawn tonight—during an event specifically designed to celebrate America’s independence from Great Britain.

The "Gypsy King" stunned viewers by appearing as a guest at UFC Freedom 250, sparking immediate social media chaos as fans pointed out the hilariously awkward optics of a Mancunian taking center stage at a historic US patriotic event.

Sunday night’s MMA spectacle, which coincided with President Donald Trump’s milestone 80th birthday, was billed as the sporting event of the year, and would see seven bouts take place on the White House South Lawn for the very first time in US history.

Decked out in red, white and blue, the UFC ‘claw’ was the perfect stage for fighters duking it out for victory - but the juxtaposition of a British champion making an appearance left many fans questioning the optics altogether.

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“Why the hell is Tyson Fury walking out lmao UFC 250?” Wrote one viewer on social media.

Tyson Fury made an entrance from the White House at UFC Freedom 250 (Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

A second echoed the sentiment adding: "Why TF is Tyson Fury making a grand entrance at UFC Freedom 250, he’s from the UK?”

With a third commenting: “Tyson Fury supporting the UFC 250 freedom event is hilariously contradicting.”

Before a fourth fan added: “So they let the Brit Tyson Fury walk through the White House to celebrate 250 Years of Independence at UFC.”

It wasn’t the only interesting optic however, as headline fighter Ilia Topuria, who fights out of Spain/Georgia, was granted top-billing for a celebration of US independence, and who would be fighting before a highly restrictive crowd of invite-only military personnel.

Yet to add further insult to the celebration of ‘freedom’ any invited military personnel actually had to meet strict fitness/weight criteria to even get a seat on the lawn!

The bizarre appearance wasn't just a blow to patriotic optics—it also ended up being a massive letdown for fans who braved a severe lightning storm delay to watch the broadcast on Paramount+.

Fans had hoped his appearance could signal a new announcement ( Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Commentators heavily hyped Fury’s surprise walkout, hinting at a "historic, game-changing announcement" alongside UFC boss Dana White—with speculation flying that White was finally ready to announce his long-rumored move into boxing promotion or a venue for the Anthony Joshua mega-fight.

Instead, the heavily teased segment turned into a total damp squib. A visibly awkward Fury simply mumbled a few words about wanting to fight Joshua eventually before cutting himself short, telling viewers, "I'll let Dana do the talking." No contract was signed, no fight was made, and White completely blanked on delivering any actual news.

"They hyped up a Tyson Fury announcement just for him to stand there and say literally nothing," fumed one viewer on Reddit. "An hour's weather delay for that?"With the stream crashing, the weather turning, and a British boxer stealing the spotlight at a 250th American anniversary, UFC’s historic trip to the Executive Mansion is certainly one the history books won't forget.