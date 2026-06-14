What Americans really think about Trump's birthday UFC event has been revealed in new poll
Home>News>US News

What Americans really think about Trump's birthday UFC event has been revealed in new poll

UFC Freedom 250 will be hosted on the grounds of the White House on Sunday

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones