What Americans really think about Trump's birthday UFC event has been revealed in new poll

This is what Americans really think about Donald Trump's UFC birthday bash, which is set to take place on the grounds of the White House on Sunday (June 14).

Trump becomes only the second sitting president to reach the age of 80 this weekend and to mark the occasion, he's hosting an event dubbed UFC Freedom 250 on the White House's South Lawn.

The event is commemorating America’s 250th birthday, but it just so happens to fall on the same day Trump is celebrating his 80th birthday.

On Sunday, the White House will host six bouts, while the show will be rounded out with a bit of music.

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However, the majority of Americans disapprove of the event, according to a recently published poll by YouGov.

Over 9,000 American adults were asked by the polling company: "Do you approve or disapprove of the White House hosting a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight as part of its Freedom 250 celebrations?"

Americans were asked what they think of the event (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

40 percent said they 'strongly disapprove' of Trump's plans, while 11 percent 'somewhat approve'.

The survey also found 12 percent of those quizzed 'strongly approved' of the UFC event and 15 percent 'somewhat approved'.

Finally, 22 percent of those polled in the survey said they were 'not sure' of America's birthday celeberation event.

As you'd probably expect, much of the disapproval came from Democratic voters, though 43 percent of independent voters said they 'strongly disapprove' of the cage fight.

The majority of Republicans said they either 'somewhat approved' and 'strongly approved'.

America's birthday celeberation is being held in a 90-foot tall portable arena nicknamed 'the claw', with 4,000 spectators set to be in attendance.

America's 250th birthday party is taking place on Sunday (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The president said earlier this week that the structure could stay up indefinitely, saying it could be similar to the Eiffel Tower, which was meant to only be a temporary structure for the 1889 Paris Exposition.

"It was supposed to be taken down immediately after the world’s fair," Trump said in a TikTok video.

"Well, they never took it down."

The president continued: "We’re building something in front of the White House that’s quite attractive to a lot of people.

"It’s gonna have the big UFC fight on June 14th, and I’m looking at it and maybe we’ll never, ever take it down."

A court document filed by federal government earlier this week stated 'well over $60 million and tens of thousands of hours of labor have been expended' for the event.