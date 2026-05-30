Truth behind 'no fatties' rule for troops at Trump's UFC Freedom 250 event

UFC Freedom 250 is on the horizon, but Pentagon officials have allegedly stated that only certain members of the United States military will qualify for free tickets.

On June 14, mixed martial arts is set to touch down on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday.

Georgia’s Ilia Topuria and two-time UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje top the card; Alex Pereira from Brazil is facing off against Frenchman Ciryl Gane, and Montana’s Sean O’Malley is set to open the proceedings against Canada’s Aiemann Zahabi.

Hillary Clinton has already hit out at the construction taking place on the grounds of the White House, which TKO, owners of the UFC, have allegedly spent $60 million on.

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Die-hard sports fans won’t be able to nab tickets for the event unless they are an active service member or are associated with the White House, TKO, or UFC, as per Forbes.

The octagon and temporary seating area are currently being constructed at the White House (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

CEO and founder Dana White has also allegedly invited celebrities to sit ringside, too.

CNN reported that Pentagon officials were making ‘lists’ of select service members who will be offered free tickets to the premiere outdoor sports event.

The Military Times said that around 1,200 of the approximately 4,300 seats on the White House lawn will go to active military members.

And while passes are free, it has been reported that military personnel outside of Washington DC will have to ‘pay their own way’.

Preference is being given to junior enlisted and junior officers who are ‘genuine UFC fans’.

According to the channel’s sources, which include military memos, the free tickets would only be handed out to service members who meet ‘new military body composition standards’.

A memo claims that only active soldiers who reach certain criteria will be invited to the event (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

It was reported that anyone who wanted to get their hand on a UFC 250 ticket would be required to meet new Department of War (DOW) standards for ‘wait to height ratio’, which should be ‘less than 0.55’.

This means their waist must be 55 percent or less of their total height.

If the information is correct, then a male service member who is 5ft 9in (175.25cm) can only be admitted to the event if their waist is 37 inches or less.

Meanwhile, the ‘maximum waist size’ for a female service member who measures 5ft 4in (162.56cm) is 35inches or less, as per the broadcaster.

One defense official allegedly said that these guidelines send a ‘very clear mesage’ to any attendees who are interested in attending the event.

“Quote: ‘no fatties’,” the CNN broadcaster stated. “Another defense official said that senior Pentagon leaders are signalling their preference for military members who will look good on camera.

“No fat soldiers would be admitted to this event and that’s controversial.”

Scott Jennings, a loyal Trump defender, claimed on The Source that a White House representative told him that the ‘no fatties’ rule ahead of the cage-fighting event was ‘fake news’.

“I asked the White House point blank, is this true? And I was told, quote, ‘Fake news from The Washington Post,’” he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

President Trump said he would be in attendance (Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

He continued to claim that the information was incorrect despite Collins reading aloud part of the notice stating that potential attendees must meet a ‘waist-to-height ratio standard of less than 0.55, as well as all service-specific physical fitness test requirements’.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, a White House spokesperson said: “This will be one of the greatest and most historic sports events in history, and President Trump hosting it at the White House is a testament to his vision to celebrate America’s monumental 250th anniversary.”

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.