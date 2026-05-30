Hillary Clinton has criticised President Donald Trump’s treatment of the White House as the construction of the UFC 250 cage-fighting area begins amid ongoing ballroom renovations.

The 78-year-old, who lived in the White House for eight years between 1993 and 2001 with her husband, President Bill Clinton, took to social media on Friday (29 April) to share an image of the sprawling construction work.

On the right of the picture, the foundations of what will soon become a 90,000 square foot State Ballroom could be seen.

The new White House building, set to be completed in the summer of 2028, has been described as a ‘gift’ to the country by President Trump and will have a 650-person capacity.

Advert

The build, known formally as the East Wing mondernization project, will include the First Lady’s Offices and eliminate the need for a ‘large and unsightly tent’ to be installed to accommodate state dinners, as per White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Hillary Clinton appeared to be less than impressed by work going on at the White House (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership)

To the left of the aerial picture Clinton shared via X, formerly known as Twitter, colossal metal scaffolding could be seen.

The hulking metal arena, which will eventually hold ‘The Octagon’, an eight-sided metal cage surrounded by a wire-mesh fence, in which combatants will fight during UFC Freedom 250 on June 14, is situated on the White House South Lawn.

The project, described as the ‘biggest event’ the UFC has ever had, will see thousands of sports fans piling in to watch Brazil's Alex Pereira take on France's Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight crown and Georgia’s Ilia Topuria taking on America’s Justin Gaethje for the lightweight belt.

This is what Trump's done to the people's house:



A third of it is rubble.



Another third is a cage match.



What a metaphor. pic.twitter.com/0JKCj5prXF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 29, 2026

It’s understood that most of the guests will be military personnel. They will be seated in temporarily-erected seats on the patch of grass traditionally used to host the White House annual Easter egg rolls and picnics.

“Dana White previously said: “The way that the White House is laid out, you’ve got the White House, you’ve got the South Lawn, and then there’s a road, and then the Ellipse.

“There’s a park that’s right there. We’re gonna be ticketing 85,000 people in the Ellipse, and the tickets are free, and we’ll announce how we’re gonna be giving them away soon.

UFC 250 takes place on June 14 (Anne Lebreton / AFP via Getty Images)

“But you should plan on going to Washington DC for this event.”

According to reports, the UFC, owned by TKO, is spending $60 million on the project.

Alongside the image, Clinton wrote: “This is what Trump's done to the people's house:

“A third of it is rubble. Another third is a cage match. What a metaphor.”

The former United States Secretary of State, who ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, took a swing at the administration on Thursday (28 May) over a reported push for the Republican to be on a $250 bill.

The Washington Post previously reported that the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, charged with printing US currency, had allegedly been asked by officials to create a $250 bill stamped with Trump’s likeness.

“By the end of Trump’s term, it’ll be just enough to buy one gallon of gas and a carton of eggs,” Clinton wrote via X.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for confirmation on the bill plan and for comment on Clinton’s post.

Clinton questioned the Trump administration's alleged plan to get Trump on a $250 bill (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In March, the Treasury Department announced that Trump’s signature would be added to paper currency to commemorate the US’ 250th birthday.

It is the first time that a sitting president’s signature is set to appear on currency.

“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S. dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a prior statement, as per The Hill.