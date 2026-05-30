The White House has released the results of Donald Trump's physical earlier this week, which the president previously said he had passed 'perfectly'.

Trump had a health check at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 25 and was quick to take to Truth Social after having the medical examination.

He wrote: "Just finished my six month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY.

"Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House."

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However, the president did not offer any detail on what exactly the examination involved, in what was his third in the past year.

But President Trump's physician revealed in a letter on Friday (May 29) that Trump is in 'excellent health' following the physical.

Capt. Sean Barbabella, a Navy captain who is now a physician to Trump, said the president demonstrated 'strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function'.

Trump is said to be in 'excellent health' (Kent NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

The healthcare expert went on to say Trump is 'fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State' amid concerns over whether Trump could continue as president as he rapidly approaches his 80th birthday.

The doctor added: "Preventative counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss."

Barbabella noted that Trump weighed 238 pounds and had a blood pressure of 105 over 71. At a physical this time last year, Trump weighed 224 pounds and had a blood pressure of 128 over 74.

The president's resting heart rate was 73 beats per minute, while he is rosuvastatin and ezetimibe, which intends to control cholesterol, as well as aspirin.

Trump had the health check earlier this week (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Barbabella went on to say Trump's cardiac age is 'approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age', while he scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is a test of of cognitive health.

In the assessment, Barbabella did note Trump 'slight lower leg swelling' due to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that occurs when your leg veins become damaged and can’t work as they should.

Trump also had bruising on the hand 'consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention', according to Barbabella.

The president has spoken often about his ability to ace cognitive tests and has even claimed all US presidents should have to take one while in office.