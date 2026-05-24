A reporter, who was seen diving for safety after a gunman opened fire on the White House lawn, has released the footage of the terrifying moment it happened.

Selina Wang, ABC News’ correspondent, was filming on the location's Pebble Beach area on her iPhone when suddenly, loud pops and cracks could be heard just behind her.

Immediately, she ducked for cover, but it wasn’t until later that the world found out just what had happened, and how close she had been to a gun attack at the president’s home.

Nasire Best has since been identified as the 21-year-old man who was shot and killed by the Secret Service outside the White House on Saturday (May 23), and allegedly, he had been known to the agents for prior altercations.

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Nasire Best opened fire on the White House grounds (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Agents spoke to CNN, describing how Best had reached the checkpoint outside the White House before shooting at officers, which is what Wang could hear on her side of the Northern point of the building.

While Trump was in the White House at the time and came away unharmed, a bystander was hit in the fray.

While it’s unknown if anyone else was harmed in the shooting, Best was killed.

As for his motive, his social media accounts show posts which threaten violence against President Trump, and his past has seen him target the White House a number of times.

Officers have apprehended him before, with it being as recent as last year.

According to records, authorities were aware of him in the summer 'walking around the White House complex inquiring how to gain access at various entry points'.

I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now. pic.twitter.com/iqdQwh4soq — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 23, 2026





Also, in June, he 'obstructed vehicle entry' to part of the White House complex, before walking into a restricted part of the White House just one month later.

For Wang, she says she was first alerted to the attack during the filming of her report, as she was ordered to 'sprint to the press briefing room' as the White House went into lockdown.

“I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots,” said Wang on X, with the video of her interrupted report posted alongside the text.

“It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now.”

A user on X commented on her post with well wishes in light of the incident, writing to the reporter: "Hearing that in real time must’ve been intense. Stay safe and take care."

The president also released a statement on Truth Social following the attack, where he thanked his agents and law enforcement for their 'swift and professional' action, writing: "He [Best] had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country’s most cherished structure.

"This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondent’s Dinner shooting, and goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!"