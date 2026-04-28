Many questions have arisen after the shooting at the White House Correspondent's Dinner last Saturday, many of which are centered around the security at the event.

In a statement sent to the BBC, President Trump said he still had full faith in his security services, saying they did an 'excellent job' in keeping everyone safe - but many questions remain around security at the venue for such a high profile event.

Security officers manage to take down shooter Cole Allen after a short exchange of shots.

They said they would be holding a meeting later this week to review 'protocol and practices' for major events involving the president going forward.

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Fox News host, Jimmy Failla was caught on a hot mic criticising security at the Washington Hilton event, where he said 'two random chicks' were in charge of letting people get into the event.

The conservative comic was overheard discussing the slack security measures at the high profile event as he was interviewing people on the red carpet.

Jimmy Failla was highly critical about security at the White House Correspondents' dinner (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Who is Jimmy Failla?

Jimmy Failla, the former New York cab driver, became a professional stand up comedian has a show called Fox Across America that airs on Saturday nights.

He was caught saying: "They have like two random chicks holding the front door open.

"Like guys, they're not even trying anymore...they're not even secret service people.

"It's like the girls who work here are holding the door.

"They might as well put a doorstop in.

"They put up a doorstop and a scarecrow: Don’t f–k with this guy."

In the aftermath, Failla told Fox News host Trace Gallagher that he’d only just left the red carpet when the violence unfolded.





What happened at the White House Correspondents' dinner shooting?

The comments on the event's security came about an hour before alleged gunman Cole Tomas Allen ran through security, beat the security checkpoint and opened fire.

Allen, 31, was armed with a handgun, shotgun and knives.

After charging the checkpoint, he exchanged shots with security just outside the packed ballroom at the Washington Hilton, where Trump and other high profile Government members had gathered with journalists for the glitzy event.

Cole Tomas Allen was restrained by security services at the Washington Hilton (Photo by US President Trump via Truth Social/Anadolu via Getty Images)

He was quickly tackled to the ground and was unhurt by during the incident.

One officer was shot, but luckily his bulletproof vest prevented any life threatening damage.

According to NBC News, before the attack, Allen sent family members a note apologizing to his parents, colleagues, students, bystanders and others for what he was about to do.

“I don’t expect forgiveness,” Allen wrote. “Again, my sincere apologies.”

In the note, Allen criticized Trump without mentioning him by name. He wrote about lax security at the hotel, saying he had expected more.

He also described his “expected rules of engagement,” writing: “Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

He appeared to be referring to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Later, he added: “I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done.”

Investigators later found a Bluesky account believed to be Allen's, which included several posts that were highly critical of Trump's administrations policies. There was also criticism about the war with Iran and Russia's war with Ukraine.

Security has been under fire from the event (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

What did the Secret Service say about security?

After the event the Secret Service, who provide all of the president's security said they will be making enhancements to bolster security at events in the future.

Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told CBS News that the security setup at the press dinner was effective, but improvements should be expected 'at every level'.

He said: "While the protective model for White House Correspondents' Dinner event proved effective, the key takeaway for future events is that enhancements should be expected at every level, as that is how the model is designed to function.

"Every protective decision is driven by intelligence amid a dynamic and currently elevated threat environment.

"We are actively focused on identifying the trigger for this incident and fully understanding the factors that led to it."