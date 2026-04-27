Shazam! Actor Zachary Levi has opened up about the attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents’ dinner as he recalled the most ‘confusing’ part about the events.

On Saturday night (April 25), President Donald Trump attended the White House Correspondents dinner for the first time while in office. However, shortly into proceedings five gunshots echoed throughout the ballroom at the Hilton hotel. The president and senior cabinet officials were swiftly evacuated and the evening was ultimately canceled.

Attempted assassin suspect Cole Tomas Allan, 31, was detained by law enforcement before he could get to the ballroom.

“We were sitting at the table and there was some loud banging that definitely caught my attention,” Levi, 45, told USA Today on Saturday April 25.

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Describing the moment the commotion kicked in, Levi added: “The next thing we saw, everybody started to turn and drop.” He then explained that the Secret Service were ‘pouring in’ trying to grab anyone of importance, while everyone started to ‘hide under tables’.

President Trump attended the event for the first time in over a decade (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

The actor told the outlet that the most ‘confusing’ part of the night began when everything started calming down.

As everyone started ‘popping up from beneath the tables’ Levi announced that guests were told they were going to continue with the dinner.

Speaking to USA Today on Saturday, he said: "We just recently were told they are going to continue with the dinner with some updates soon. I don’t know, it’s very confusing because if it was an actual active live shooting then I don’t know why we would necessarily be continuing with the dinner.”

Despite Trump and members of the Administration wanting the event to carry on initially, it was ultimately canceled due to safety concerns and is set to be rescheduled.

The President attended alongside his wife, Melania (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)





The suspected gunman, Cole Tomas Allan, is scheduled to be arraigned before a federal court on Monday (April 27).

Speaking out after the harrowing events, President Trump held a press conference, in which he said he was 'honored': “I’ve studied assassinations and I must tell you, the most impactful people - the people that do the most... the people that make the biggest impact, those are the ones they go after.

“They don’t go after the ones that don’t do much because they like it that way. When you look at the people... whether it was an attempt or successful attempt, they’re very impactful people... They’re big names.

“I hate to say I’m honored by that but I’ve done a lot. We’ve taken this country and we were a laughing stock for years, now we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world. We've changed this country and there’s a lot of people that are not happy about that.”