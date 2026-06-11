The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally here with 48 teams set to battle it out to become champions of the world.

Heading into the pinnacle of soccer, the headlines have been dominated by crazy ticket prices, hefty travel costs, as well as the small matter of whether Iran would feature in the US given the current world climate.

The football will get underway today (June 11) with Mexico vs South Africa in Mexico City, with the tournament being played across the US, Canada and Mexico.

Fans attending matches will have to be aware of a number rules enforced in stadiums being used for the World Cup.

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First of all, it should go without saying that fans 'must present a valid FIFA World Cup' ticket at the turnstile to enter the ground.

FIFA are encouraging fans to download the FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app, which will notify them once tickets are available to be downloaded onto their mobile device.

The World Cup is officially kicking off (Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The World Cup's customer support website notes: "If you are unable to access the FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app on your device, the person who would otherwise send you your ticket as their guest can present your ticket on their mobile phone (along with their own) provided you are entering the stadium together through the same entrance."

The site also notes that fans must be at least 16 years old to enter a World Cup stadium without an accompanying adult, while re-entry is not permitted once you leave the stadium - a good reminder to never leave early even if your team is losing!

There are strict restrictions when it comes to what is permitted in the stadium too, including a bag policy.

Bags must be 'must be clear and made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC material to allow security personnel to easily see the contents inside without having to open them'.

The code of conduct adds: "Non-transparent bags, backpacks, large purses, camera bags, seat cushions with pockets, zippers, compartments or covers, and other similar items are generally prohibited."

The New Jersey Stadium will host the final (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

There is a lengthy list of banned items including 'lighters, matches, fireworks, flares, smoke bombs and other smoke-emitting articles, compressed and liquefied gases, combustible solids, poisonous or noxious or pungent substances, oxidising substances and organic peroxides'.

And if you were considering brining stairs, yep, stairs to a World Cup match, then you will be refused entry, according to FIFA. It's good to have that one cleared up.

Smoking and vaping is strictly prohibited in the stadium, though some World Cup venues may have 'designated outdoor smoking areas'.

While alcohol will be sold across all 16 World Cup stadia, the Vancouver Stadium will have designated alcohol-free areas for the tournament.

FIFA say: "These areas are seated (not standing) and are designed to support accessibility, inclusivity and a welcoming environment for all fans."